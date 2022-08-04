SolarEdge Technologies Inc. [SEDG] gain 5.33% so far this year. What now?

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: SEDG] loss -19.13% or -69.89 points to close at $295.52 with a heavy trading volume of 5144011 shares. The company report on August 2, 2022 that SolarEdge Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEDG), a global leader in smart energy technology, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

It opened the trading session at $329.00, the shares rose to $329.0675 and dropped to $294.00, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SEDG points out that the company has recorded 22.00% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -47.13% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 896.08K shares, SEDG reached to a volume of 5144011 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about SolarEdge Technologies Inc. [SEDG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SEDG shares is $347.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SEDG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for SolarEdge Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 02, 2022, representing the official price target for SolarEdge Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $490, while Stephens analysts kept a Overweight rating on SEDG stock. On February 16, 2022, analysts increased their price target for SEDG shares from 280 to 290.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SolarEdge Technologies Inc. is set at 24.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for SEDG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 23.22.

Trading performance analysis for SEDG stock

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. [SEDG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.12. With this latest performance, SEDG shares gained by 8.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SEDG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.85 for SolarEdge Technologies Inc. [SEDG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 287.26, while it was recorded at 344.17 for the last single week of trading, and 289.87 for the last 200 days.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. [SEDG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SolarEdge Technologies Inc. [SEDG] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.48 and a Gross Margin at +32.03. SolarEdge Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.61.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.35.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. [SEDG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SEDG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SolarEdge Technologies Inc. go to 29.81%.

An analysis of insider ownership at SolarEdge Technologies Inc. [SEDG]

There are presently around $12,708 million, or 84.60% of SEDG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SEDG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,585,167, which is approximately 3.982% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 2,503,272 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $739.77 million in SEDG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $615.62 million in SEDG stock with ownership of nearly 1.817% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 372 institutional holders increased their position in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:SEDG] by around 5,173,103 shares. Additionally, 244 investors decreased positions by around 3,001,328 shares, while 98 investors held positions by with 34,827,331 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,001,762 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SEDG stock had 104 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,100,663 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 763,432 shares during the same period.