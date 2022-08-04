SmileDirectClub Inc. [SDC] fell -44.26% so far this year. What now?

SmileDirectClub Inc. [NASDAQ: SDC] traded at a high on 08/03/22, posting a 7.38 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.31. The company report on July 25, 2022 that SmileDirectClub Announces Appointment of Alex Dimitrief to Board of Directors.

Reputable Business Leader Brings Experience Navigating Complex Commercial, Legal and Organizational Environments.

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC), the next generation oral care company with the first medtech platform for teeth straightening, today announced the appointment of Alex Dimitrief as an independent director on its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3282935 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of SmileDirectClub Inc. stands at 8.94% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.52%.

The market cap for SDC stock reached $488.12 million, with 120.19 million shares outstanding and 116.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.30M shares, SDC reached a trading volume of 3282935 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SmileDirectClub Inc. [SDC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SDC shares is $1.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SDC stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for SmileDirectClub Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on January 31, 2022, representing the official price target for SmileDirectClub Inc. stock. On November 09, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for SDC shares from 6 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SmileDirectClub Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for SDC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39.

How has SDC stock performed recently?

SmileDirectClub Inc. [SDC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.09. With this latest performance, SDC shares gained by 25.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SDC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.81 for SmileDirectClub Inc. [SDC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1621, while it was recorded at 1.1940 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3554 for the last 200 days.

SmileDirectClub Inc. [SDC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SmileDirectClub Inc. [SDC] shares currently have an operating margin of -39.84 and a Gross Margin at +65.46. SmileDirectClub Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.07.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -42.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.20.

SmileDirectClub Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings analysis for SmileDirectClub Inc. [SDC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SDC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SmileDirectClub Inc. go to 25.60%.

Insider trade positions for SmileDirectClub Inc. [SDC]

There are presently around $52 million, or 34.30% of SDC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SDC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,291,845, which is approximately -5.605% of the company’s market cap and around 7.30% of the total institutional ownership; PRENTICE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 6,924,787 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.07 million in SDC stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $2.66 million in SDC stock with ownership of nearly -29.349% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SmileDirectClub Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 56 institutional holders increased their position in SmileDirectClub Inc. [NASDAQ:SDC] by around 11,522,891 shares. Additionally, 69 investors decreased positions by around 11,355,946 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 16,601,078 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,479,915 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SDC stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,960,876 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 4,407,056 shares during the same period.