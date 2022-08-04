Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT] Stock trading around $10.25 per share: What’s Next?

Rocket Companies Inc. [NYSE: RKT] traded at a high on 08/03/22, posting a 3.02 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $10.25. The company report on August 2, 2022 that Rocket Loans Begins Powering Rocket Solar with New Lending Program.

Latest offering by Rocket Loans highlights the power of the company’s technology that can be used for a wide range of financial products.

Rocket Loans, a leading tech-driven lending platform and part of Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT), today announced it has partnered with Rocket Solar to provide financing to the company’s clients who want to help the environment and save money by generating their own electricity with the power of the sun. Launched earlier this year, Rocket Solar provides consulting, system design, financing, installation and ongoing service to homeowners across the United States.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3758023 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Rocket Companies Inc. stands at 3.97% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.28%.

The market cap for RKT stock reached $20.06 billion, with 115.37 million shares outstanding and 110.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.83M shares, RKT reached a trading volume of 3758023 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RKT shares is $8.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RKT stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Rocket Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 06, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Rocket Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $7, while Keefe Bruyette kept a Mkt Perform rating on RKT stock. On May 11, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for RKT shares from 14 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rocket Companies Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for RKT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.18.

How has RKT stock performed recently?

Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.24. With this latest performance, RKT shares gained by 27.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RKT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.51 for Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.48, while it was recorded at 9.84 for the last single week of trading, and 11.80 for the last 200 days.

Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT] shares currently have an operating margin of +66.76 and a Gross Margin at +99.25. Rocket Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.08.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 53.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.88.

Insider trade positions for Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT]

There are presently around $822 million, or 68.30% of RKT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RKT stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 10,789,221, which is approximately 4.762% of the company’s market cap and around 4.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,028,437 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $102.79 million in RKT stocks shares; and CALEDONIA (PRIVATE) INVESTMENTS PTY LTD, currently with $95.45 million in RKT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rocket Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 127 institutional holders increased their position in Rocket Companies Inc. [NYSE:RKT] by around 14,713,934 shares. Additionally, 126 investors decreased positions by around 8,396,964 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 57,089,063 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 80,199,961 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RKT stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,420,765 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 3,782,035 shares during the same period.