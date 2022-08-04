Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV] Revenue clocked in at $996.00 million, down -44.79% YTD: What’s Next?

Revolve Group Inc. [NYSE: RVLV] gained 6.51% on the last trading session, reaching $30.94 price per share at the time. The company report on August 3, 2022 that Revolve Group Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE: RVLV), the next-generation fashion retailer for Millennial and Generation Z consumers, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

“We delivered strong results in the second quarter, highlighted by record net sales that increased 27% year-over-year, gross margin expansion to record levels for a second quarter, and continued strong growth in active customers,” said co-founder and co-CEO Mike Karanikolas. “We delivered these results despite macroeconomic conditions that became more challenging as the quarter progressed, creating cost pressures that impacted profitability, and also contributed to a moderating year-over-year growth trend in net sales in June that has continued into the third quarter.”.

Revolve Group Inc. represents 73.26 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.16 billion with the latest information. RVLV stock price has been found in the range of $29.64 to $31.89.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.57M shares, RVLV reached a trading volume of 3079892 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RVLV shares is $49.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RVLV stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Revolve Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Revolve Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on RVLV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Revolve Group Inc. is set at 1.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for RVLV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for RVLV in the course of the last twelve months was 26.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

Trading performance analysis for RVLV stock

Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.64. With this latest performance, RVLV shares gained by 7.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RVLV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.89 for Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.73, while it was recorded at 29.06 for the last single week of trading, and 49.27 for the last 200 days.

Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.81 and a Gross Margin at +54.46. Revolve Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.20.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 38.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 25.06.

Revolve Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RVLV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Revolve Group Inc. go to 29.31%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV]

There are presently around $1,311 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RVLV stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 6,084,436, which is approximately 2.736% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 4,267,736 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $132.04 million in RVLV stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $119.84 million in RVLV stock with ownership of nearly 1.26% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Revolve Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 144 institutional holders increased their position in Revolve Group Inc. [NYSE:RVLV] by around 6,585,336 shares. Additionally, 119 investors decreased positions by around 4,608,448 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 31,180,935 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,374,719 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RVLV stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,709,318 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 1,288,801 shares during the same period.