Raymond James lifts Service Corporation International [SCI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Service Corporation International [NYSE: SCI] loss -9.76% on the last trading session, reaching $66.51 price per share at the time. The company report on August 3, 2022 that SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL DECLARES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND.

Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI), the largest provider of deathcare products and services in North America, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of twenty-five cents per share of common stock. The quarterly cash dividend announced today is payable on September 30, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 15, 2022. While the Company intends to pay regular quarterly cash dividends for the foreseeable future, all subsequent dividends, and the establishment of record and payment dates, are subject to final determination by the Board of Directors each quarter after its review of the Company’s financial performance.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking StatementsThe statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements have been made in reliance on the “safe harbor” protections provided under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be accompanied by words such as “believe,” “estimate,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” or “predict,” that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. These statements are based on assumptions that we believe are reasonable; however, many important factors could cause our actual results in the future to differ materially from the forward-looking statements made herein and in any other documents or oral presentations made by, or on behalf of us. There can be no assurance that future dividends will be declared. The actual declaration of future dividends, and the establishment of record and payment dates, is subject to final determination by our Board of Directors each quarter after its review of our financial performance. Important factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, among others, restrictions on the payment of dividends under existing or future credit agreements or other financing arrangements; changes in tax laws relating to corporate dividends; a determination by the Board of Directors that the declaration of a dividend is not in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders; an increase in our cash needs or a decrease in available cash; or a deterioration in our financial condition or results. For further information on these and other risks and uncertainties, see our Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including our 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K. Copies of this document as well as other SEC filings can be obtained from our website at http://www.sci-corp.com. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements made herein or any other forward-looking statements made by us, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Service Corporation International represents 161.33 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $10.45 billion with the latest information. SCI stock price has been found in the range of $66.14 to $72.2933.

If compared to the average trading volume of 942.01K shares, SCI reached a trading volume of 3898368 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Service Corporation International [SCI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SCI shares is $80.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SCI stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Service Corporation International shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 20, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA/Merrill raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 30, 2016, representing the official price target for Service Corporation International stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Service Corporation International is set at 1.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for SCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for SCI in the course of the last twelve months was 21.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for SCI stock

Service Corporation International [SCI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.79. With this latest performance, SCI shares dropped by -4.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.40 for Service Corporation International [SCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.63, while it was recorded at 72.78 for the last single week of trading, and 66.75 for the last 200 days.

Service Corporation International [SCI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Service Corporation International [SCI] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.13 and a Gross Margin at +31.46. Service Corporation International’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.38.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 43.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.32.

Service Corporation International’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Service Corporation International [SCI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SCI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Service Corporation International go to 12.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Service Corporation International [SCI]

There are presently around $8,919 million, or 87.00% of SCI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SCI stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 16,655,846, which is approximately -7.609% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 16,156,806 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.07 billion in SCI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.03 billion in SCI stock with ownership of nearly -5.054% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Service Corporation International stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 213 institutional holders increased their position in Service Corporation International [NYSE:SCI] by around 7,078,129 shares. Additionally, 248 investors decreased positions by around 9,903,553 shares, while 97 investors held positions by with 117,114,750 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 134,096,432 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SCI stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,135,027 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 1,209,614 shares during the same period.