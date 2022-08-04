Quanergy Systems Inc. [QNGY] moved up 22.87: Why It’s Important

Quanergy Systems Inc. [NYSE: QNGY] price surged by 22.87 percent to reach at $0.08. The company report on August 3, 2022 that Quanergy Announces World’s First 2D 360° PoE LiDAR Sensor.

IoT sensor reduces cost, increases detection accuracy for physical security and industrial uses.

Quanergy Systems, Inc., (NYSE: QNGY) (“Quanergy”) a leading provider of LiDAR sensors and smart 3D solutions, today announced the M1 Edge PoE LiDAR sensor, building on the company’s M1 Edge™ solution. This new IoT sensor expands Quanergy’s presence in the security Perimeter Intrusion Detection (PID) market, by providing higher detection accuracy at a lower price than competing LiDAR solutions. In addition, this sensor increases the number of industrial use cases that LiDAR can address.

A sum of 19618848 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.26M shares. Quanergy Systems Inc. shares reached a high of $0.549 and dropped to a low of $0.343 until finishing in the latest session at $0.43.

Guru’s Opinion on Quanergy Systems Inc. [QNGY]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Quanergy Systems Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for QNGY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.98.

QNGY Stock Performance Analysis:

Quanergy Systems Inc. [QNGY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.75. With this latest performance, QNGY shares gained by 9.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -94.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QNGY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.53 for Quanergy Systems Inc. [QNGY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4469, while it was recorded at 0.3613 for the last single week of trading, and 4.7786 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Quanergy Systems Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.27.

Quanergy Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.00.

Quanergy Systems Inc. [QNGY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 2.70% of QNGY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QNGY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 675,700, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 21.90% of the total institutional ownership; MARSHALL WACE NORTH AMERICA L.P., holding 507,243 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.22 million in QNGY stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.19 million in QNGY stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

25 institutional holders increased their position in Quanergy Systems Inc. [NYSE:QNGY] by around 1,872,454 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 22,979,004 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 21,978,629 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,872,829 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QNGY stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,857,739 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 18,577,792 shares during the same period.