Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU] Stock trading around $96.81 per share: What’s Next?

Prudential Financial Inc. [NYSE: PRU] loss -1.20% or -1.18 points to close at $96.81 with a heavy trading volume of 3985447 shares. The company report on August 2, 2022 that Prudential Financial, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results.

Net loss attributable to Prudential Financial, Inc. of $565 million or $1.53 per Common share versus net income of $2.158 billion or $5.40 per share for the year-ago quarter. The current quarter included a net after-tax charge from our annual assumption update and other refinements of $1.048 billion or $2.80 per Common share versus a benefit of $182 million or $0.45 per share in the year-ago quarter. The current quarter also included an after-tax gain due to the sales of a block of legacy variable annuities and the Full Service business of $1.140 billion or $3.04 per Common share.

After-tax adjusted operating income of $664 million or $1.74 per Common share versus $1.440 billion or $3.60 per share for the year-ago quarter. The current quarter included a net after-tax charge from our annual assumption update and other refinements of $1.124 billion or $2.94 per Common share versus $24 million or $0.06 per share in the year-ago quarter. The current quarter also included an after-tax gain due to the sale of a block of legacy variable annuities of $673 million or $1.76 per Common share.

It opened the trading session at $96.50, the shares rose to $97.115 and dropped to $94.47, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PRU points out that the company has recorded -14.83% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -7.89% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.94M shares, PRU reached to a volume of 3985447 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PRU shares is $102.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PRU stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Prudential Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $131 to $121. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Prudential Financial Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $93, while Jefferies analysts kept a Underperform rating on PRU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Prudential Financial Inc. is set at 2.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for PRU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 38.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for PRU in the course of the last twelve months was 3.04.

Trading performance analysis for PRU stock

Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.85. With this latest performance, PRU shares gained by 1.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.26 for Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 97.82, while it was recorded at 98.51 for the last single week of trading, and 107.88 for the last 200 days.

Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.72. Prudential Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.73.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.81.

Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PRU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Prudential Financial Inc. go to -4.66%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU]

There are presently around $21,093 million, or 60.50% of PRU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PRU stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 32,183,900, which is approximately 1.468% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 31,119,980 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.01 billion in PRU stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.82 billion in PRU stock with ownership of nearly 1.525% of the company’s market capitalization.

608 institutional holders increased their position in Prudential Financial Inc. [NYSE:PRU] by around 11,197,234 shares. Additionally, 503 investors decreased positions by around 8,712,436 shares, while 194 investors held positions by with 197,969,607 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 217,879,277 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PRU stock had 103 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,668,939 shares, while 123 institutional investors sold positions of 1,813,339 shares during the same period.