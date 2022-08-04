Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP] is 7.89% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Plains GP Holdings L.P. [NASDAQ: PAGP] loss -0.18% on the last trading session, reaching $10.94 price per share at the time. The company report on August 3, 2022 that Plains All American Reports Second-Quarter 2022 Results.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (Nasdaq: PAA) and Plains GP Holdings (Nasdaq: PAGP) today reported second-quarter 2022 results and provided the following updates:.

Second-quarter Net income attributable to PAA of $203 million and Net cash provided by operating activities of $792 million.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. represents 194.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.63 billion with the latest information. PAGP stock price has been found in the range of $10.84 to $11.055.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.83M shares, PAGP reached a trading volume of 3648689 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAGP shares is $14.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAGP stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for Plains GP Holdings L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 01, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Plains GP Holdings L.P. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $13 to $14, while Credit Suisse kept a Outperform rating on PAGP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Plains GP Holdings L.P. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAGP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for PAGP in the course of the last twelve months was 2.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for PAGP stock

Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.06. With this latest performance, PAGP shares gained by 9.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAGP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.71 for Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.02, while it was recorded at 11.05 for the last single week of trading, and 11.18 for the last 200 days.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.88 and a Gross Margin at +5.54. Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.14.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.21.

Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP]

There are presently around $1,776 million, or 85.00% of PAGP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PAGP stocks are: TORTOISE CAPITAL ADVISORS, L.L.C. with ownership of 14,993,901, which is approximately 5.321% of the company’s market cap and around 2.57% of the total institutional ownership; MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, holding 12,212,115 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $133.6 million in PAGP stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $123.98 million in PAGP stock with ownership of nearly 41.397% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Plains GP Holdings L.P. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 156 institutional holders increased their position in Plains GP Holdings L.P. [NASDAQ:PAGP] by around 25,582,715 shares. Additionally, 90 investors decreased positions by around 31,511,878 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 105,238,168 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 162,332,761 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PAGP stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,091,542 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 5,567,489 shares during the same period.