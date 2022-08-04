Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] Is Currently -3.17 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Pioneer Natural Resources Company [NYSE: PXD] closed the trading session at $220.68 on 08/03/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $219.47, while the highest price level was $232.21. The company report on August 2, 2022 that Pioneer Natural Resources Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial and Operating Results.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) (“Pioneer” or “the Company”) today reported financial and operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Pioneer reported second quarter net income attributable to common stockholders of $2.4 billion, or $9.30 per diluted share. These results include the effects of noncash mark-to-market adjustments and certain other unusual items. Excluding these items, non-GAAP adjusted income for the second quarter was $2.4 billion, or $9.36 per diluted share. Cash flow from operating activities for the second quarter was $3.2 billion.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 25.93 percent and weekly performance of -2.59 percent. The stock has been moved at 2.15 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.58 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -7.26 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.72M shares, PXD reached to a volume of 3524424 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PXD shares is $294.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PXD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MKM Partners have made an estimate for Pioneer Natural Resources Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $272 to $244. The new note on the price target was released on July 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Pioneer Natural Resources Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $290, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Sector Perform rating on PXD stock. On January 10, 2022, analysts increased their price target for PXD shares from 230 to 234.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pioneer Natural Resources Company is set at 9.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for PXD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for PXD in the course of the last twelve months was 9.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

PXD stock trade performance evaluation

Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.59. With this latest performance, PXD shares gained by 2.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PXD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.87 for Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 239.40, while it was recorded at 228.46 for the last single week of trading, and 222.38 for the last 200 days.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.62 and a Gross Margin at +38.25. Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.82.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.08.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PXD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pioneer Natural Resources Company go to 21.21%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $48,528 million, or 92.90% of PXD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PXD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,961,809, which is approximately -9.267% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,778,522 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.59 billion in PXD stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $3.46 billion in PXD stock with ownership of nearly 9.982% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pioneer Natural Resources Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 583 institutional holders increased their position in Pioneer Natural Resources Company [NYSE:PXD] by around 24,486,866 shares. Additionally, 459 investors decreased positions by around 17,249,641 shares, while 132 investors held positions by with 178,166,925 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 219,903,432 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PXD stock had 194 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,528,625 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 761,901 shares during the same period.