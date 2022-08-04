Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] stock Initiated by Piper Sandler analyst, price target now $28

Nordstrom Inc. [NYSE: JWN] surged by $1.34 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $25.28 during the day while it closed the day at $25.00. The company report on July 26, 2022 that Nordstrom Rack to Open New Location in Chattanooga, TN.

Seattle-based fashion retailer Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) has announced plans to open a new Nordstrom Rack in the spring of 2023. The new store will be located in The Terrace at Hamilton Place in Chattanooga, TN.

“We look forward to opening our first Nordstrom Rack location in the Chattanooga community, strengthening our network of stores, and introducing new customers to the Rack’s unique product offering,” said Carl Jenkins, Senior Vice President of Nordstrom Rack Stores. “In addition to shopping the brands they love at a great price, our customers in Chattanooga can take full advantage of this convenient new location to pick up online orders and make returns.”.

Nordstrom Inc. stock has also gained 11.36% of its value over the past 7 days. However, JWN stock has declined by -6.26% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 8.41% and gained 10.52% year-on date.

The market cap for JWN stock reached $3.83 billion, with 160.10 million shares outstanding and 113.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.61M shares, JWN reached a trading volume of 5135559 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JWN shares is $23.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JWN stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Nordstrom Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Nordstrom Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $27 to $30, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on JWN stock. On March 02, 2022, analysts increased their price target for JWN shares from 26 to 29.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nordstrom Inc. is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for JWN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for JWN in the course of the last twelve months was 5.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.36. With this latest performance, JWN shares gained by 19.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JWN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.11 for Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.47, while it was recorded at 23.72 for the last single week of trading, and 24.71 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.33 and a Gross Margin at +36.82. Nordstrom Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.20.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 40.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.93.

Nordstrom Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JWN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nordstrom Inc. go to 34.48%.

There are presently around $2,452 million, or 62.10% of JWN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JWN stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 11,888,833, which is approximately -14.6% of the company’s market cap and around 4.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,276,748 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $256.92 million in JWN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $255.86 million in JWN stock with ownership of nearly -11.106% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nordstrom Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 211 institutional holders increased their position in Nordstrom Inc. [NYSE:JWN] by around 16,722,366 shares. Additionally, 147 investors decreased positions by around 10,124,815 shares, while 70 investors held positions by with 71,219,956 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 98,067,137 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JWN stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,317,087 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 950,143 shares during the same period.