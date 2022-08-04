Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] Stock trading around $3.39 per share: What’s Next?

Nano Dimension Ltd. [NASDAQ: NNDM] price plunged by -1.45 percent to reach at -$0.05. The company report on August 3, 2022 that Stock Repurchase Plan was approved by Court.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM, “Nano Dimension” or the “Company”), a leading supplier of Additively Manufactured Electronics (“AME”) and multi-dimensional metal & ceramic Additive Manufacturing (“AM”) 3D printers, announced today that the Israeli court has approved the Company’s previously announced repurchase plan, allowing the Company to invest up to $100 million to repurchase its American Depository Shares (the “ADS”) for a maximum period of 12 months. Even though Nano Dimension’s shares are traded only on Nasdaq (through ADS), Nano Dimension Ltd., being an Israeli entity, needed a regulatory court approval as per the local Corporate Law.

The Repurchase Plan authorizes the Company’s management to repurchase ADSs, from time to time, in open market transactions, and/or in privately negotiated transactions or in any other legally permissible ways, depending on market conditions, share price, trading volume and other factors. Such repurchases will be made in accordance with applicable U.S. securities laws and regulations, under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including Rule 10b-18 thereunder, and applicable Israeli law.

A sum of 3788356 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.27M shares. Nano Dimension Ltd. shares reached a high of $3.55 and dropped to a low of $3.38 until finishing in the latest session at $3.39.

The average equity rating for NNDM stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Nano Dimension Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2016.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nano Dimension Ltd. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for NNDM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 42.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.91.

NNDM Stock Performance Analysis:

Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.31. With this latest performance, NNDM shares gained by 2.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NNDM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.00 for Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.15, while it was recorded at 3.35 for the last single week of trading, and 3.73 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nano Dimension Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] shares currently have an operating margin of -791.38 and a Gross Margin at -48.63. Nano Dimension Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1913.44.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.33.

Nano Dimension Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 29.00 and a Current Ratio set at 29.40.

Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $185 million, or 21.60% of NNDM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NNDM stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 16,322,702, which is approximately -13.689% of the company’s market cap and around 0.83% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,597,146 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.97 million in NNDM stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $14.47 million in NNDM stock with ownership of nearly 201.745% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nano Dimension Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 55 institutional holders increased their position in Nano Dimension Ltd. [NASDAQ:NNDM] by around 10,586,163 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 6,722,055 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 37,191,775 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,499,993 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NNDM stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,616,721 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 1,151,700 shares during the same period.