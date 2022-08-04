MSP Recovery Inc. [MSPR] is -79.32% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

MSP Recovery Inc. [NASDAQ: MSPR] traded at a high on 08/03/22, posting a 24.85 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.06. The company report on August 3, 2022 that MSP Recovery to Report Second Quarter 2022 Results on Thursday, August 11, 2022.

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: MSPR) (“MSP Recovery”), a Medicare, Medicaid, commercial, and secondary payer reimbursement recovery and technology leader, today announced that it will release its second quarter 2022 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, August 11, 2022. A webcast and conference call will be held that same day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time to review the MSP Recovery’s second quarter results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.

To access this call, dial 1-866-652-5200 for the U.S. or Canada, or 1-412-317-6060 for callers outside the U.S. or Canada. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Investors section of MSP Recovery’s website at https://www.msprecovery.com/.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5130228 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of MSP Recovery Inc. stands at 17.51% while the volatility over the past one month is 13.31%.

The market cap for MSPR stock reached $5.90 billion, with 21.74 million shares outstanding and 4.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.37M shares, MSPR reached a trading volume of 5130228 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about MSP Recovery Inc. [MSPR]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for MSP Recovery Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for MSPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 304.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has MSPR stock performed recently?

MSP Recovery Inc. [MSPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 44.06. With this latest performance, MSPR shares gained by 5.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -79.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MSPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.13 for MSP Recovery Inc. [MSPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9600, while it was recorded at 1.6800 for the last single week of trading, and 8.0000 for the last 200 days.

MSP Recovery Inc. [MSPR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.39.

MSP Recovery Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.00.

Insider trade positions for MSP Recovery Inc. [MSPR]

There are presently around $27 million, or 0.50% of MSPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MSPR stocks are: OMNI PARTNERS US LLC with ownership of 1,824,583, which is approximately 497.221% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; OMNI EVENT MANAGEMENT LTD, holding 1,808,893 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.73 million in MSPR stocks shares; and NOMURA HOLDINGS INC, currently with $2.16 million in MSPR stock with ownership of nearly -31.918% of the company’s market capitalization.

14 institutional holders increased their position in MSP Recovery Inc. [NASDAQ:MSPR] by around 3,732,875 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 12,048,479 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 2,469,451 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,311,903 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MSPR stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,841,221 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 10,217,352 shares during the same period.