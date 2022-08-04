Market cap of Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH] reaches 5.19M – now what?

Tantech Holdings Ltd [NASDAQ: TANH] traded at a high on 08/03/22, posting a 2.07 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.27. The company report on July 21, 2022 that Tantech Regains Compliance with Nasdaq.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) (“Tantech” or the “Company”), a clean energy company, today announced it received notification from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) confirming the Company has regained compliance with the periodic filing requirement for Nasdaq under Listing Rule 5250(c)(1). Nasdaq noted this matter is now closed.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4789368 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Tantech Holdings Ltd stands at 11.73% while the volatility over the past one month is 14.26%.

The market cap for TANH stock reached $5.19 million, with 4.57 million shares outstanding and 4.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.84M shares, TANH reached a trading volume of 4789368 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tantech Holdings Ltd is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for TANH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.25.

How has TANH stock performed recently?

Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.56. With this latest performance, TANH shares dropped by -6.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -91.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TANH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.02 for Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2794, while it was recorded at 0.2659 for the last single week of trading, and 2.7313 for the last 200 days.

Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH] shares currently have an operating margin of -15.41 and a Gross Margin at +18.88. Tantech Holdings Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.12.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.84, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.66.

Tantech Holdings Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.90.

Insider trade positions for Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH]

There are presently around $1 million, or 14.30% of TANH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TANH stocks are: SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 1,541,060, which is approximately 149.048% of the company’s market cap and around 6.25% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 388,790 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.1 million in TANH stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP, currently with $79000.0 in TANH stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

10 institutional holders increased their position in Tantech Holdings Ltd [NASDAQ:TANH] by around 1,944,413 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 126,815 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 503,903 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,575,131 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TANH stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 937,490 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 126,815 shares during the same period.