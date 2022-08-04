Market cap of Novo Nordisk A/S [NVO] reaches 173.72B – now what?

Novo Nordisk A/S [NYSE: NVO] plunged by -$14.55 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $114.06 during the day while it closed the day at $99.91. The company report on August 3, 2022 that Novo Nordisk’s sales increased by 25% in Danish kroner and by 16% at constant exchange rates to DKK 83.3 billion in the first six months of 2022.

Novo Nordisk’s sales increased by 25% in Danish kroner and by 16% at constant exchange rates to DKK 83.3 billion in the first six months of 2022.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock has also loss -14.56% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NVO stock has declined by -11.72% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -2.62% and lost -10.79% year-on date.

The market cap for NVO stock reached $173.72 billion, with 2.28 billion shares outstanding and 1.11 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.33M shares, NVO reached a trading volume of 6311500 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVO shares is $128.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVO stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Novo Nordisk A/S shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 15, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Novo Nordisk A/S stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Novo Nordisk A/S is set at 3.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 24.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for NVO in the course of the last twelve months was 34.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

NVO stock trade performance evaluation

Novo Nordisk A/S [NVO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.56. With this latest performance, NVO shares dropped by -10.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.11 for Novo Nordisk A/S [NVO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 110.97, while it was recorded at 112.58 for the last single week of trading, and 108.42 for the last 200 days.

Novo Nordisk A/S [NVO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Novo Nordisk A/S [NVO] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.91 and a Gross Margin at +82.04. Novo Nordisk A/S’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.92.

Return on Total Capital for NVO is now 68.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 63.71. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 71.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 28.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Novo Nordisk A/S [NVO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 37.66. Additionally, NVO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Novo Nordisk A/S [NVO] managed to generate an average of $999,268 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.83.Novo Nordisk A/S’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Novo Nordisk A/S [NVO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Novo Nordisk A/S go to 14.50%.

Novo Nordisk A/S [NVO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $14,231 million, or 8.30% of NVO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVO stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 18,383,971, which is approximately -3.834% of the company’s market cap and around 26.40% of the total institutional ownership; FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 15,911,102 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.59 billion in NVO stocks shares; and JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC, currently with $1.05 billion in NVO stock with ownership of nearly 90.272% of the company’s market capitalization.

385 institutional holders increased their position in Novo Nordisk A/S [NYSE:NVO] by around 14,550,628 shares. Additionally, 369 investors decreased positions by around 9,235,088 shares, while 207 investors held positions by with 118,651,688 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 142,437,404 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVO stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,576,430 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 523,247 shares during the same period.