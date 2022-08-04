Market cap of Knowles Corporation [KN] reaches 1.50B – now what?

Knowles Corporation [NYSE: KN] closed the trading session at $16.61 on 08/03/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $15.405, while the highest price level was $16.62. The company report on August 2, 2022 that Knowles Reports Q2 2022 Financial Results and Announces Restructuring Program.

Q2 Gross Margin of 41.3% and Non-GAAP Gross Margin of 41.5%, at the midpoint of guidance range.

Q2 Precision Devices and Hearing Health Revenue both up 19% year-over-year.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -28.87 percent and weekly performance of -14.82 percent. The stock has been moved at -22.35 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.64 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -12.35 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 648.37K shares, KN reached to a volume of 5082575 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Knowles Corporation [KN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KN shares is $26.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Knowles Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 03, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Knowles Corporation stock. On January 12, 2021, analysts increased their price target for KN shares from 20 to 23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Knowles Corporation is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for KN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for KN in the course of the last twelve months was 16.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

KN stock trade performance evaluation

Knowles Corporation [KN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.82. With this latest performance, KN shares dropped by -2.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.08 for Knowles Corporation [KN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.32, while it was recorded at 18.92 for the last single week of trading, and 20.43 for the last 200 days.

Knowles Corporation [KN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Knowles Corporation [KN] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.62 and a Gross Margin at +39.34. Knowles Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.30.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.84.

Knowles Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Knowles Corporation [KN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Knowles Corporation go to 15.00%.

Knowles Corporation [KN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,509 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,881,319, which is approximately -4.51% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,244,149 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.16 million in KN stocks shares; and FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, currently with $166.67 million in KN stock with ownership of nearly 0.387% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Knowles Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 123 institutional holders increased their position in Knowles Corporation [NYSE:KN] by around 3,649,843 shares. Additionally, 123 investors decreased positions by around 7,853,074 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 79,326,068 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 90,828,985 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KN stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,353,715 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 1,554,779 shares during the same period.