Market cap of Geron Corporation [GERN] reaches 798.39M – now what?

Geron Corporation [NASDAQ: GERN] price surged by 5.15 percent to reach at $0.1. The company report on August 3, 2022 that Geron to Participate in the 2022 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Virtual Conference.

Geron Corporation (Nasdaq: GERN), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for hematologic malignancies, today announced that John A. Scarlett, M.D., Geron’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, plans to participate in a fireside chat at the 2022 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Virtual Conference on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 12:35 p.m. ET.

A webcast of the presentation will be available through the Investor Relations section of Geron’s website under Events. Following the presentation, the webcast will be archived and available for replay for a period of 30 days.

A sum of 4254118 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.61M shares. Geron Corporation shares reached a high of $2.07 and dropped to a low of $1.95 until finishing in the latest session at $2.04.

The one-year GERN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 49.0. The average equity rating for GERN stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Geron Corporation [GERN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GERN shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GERN stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Geron Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Geron Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while B. Riley Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on GERN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Geron Corporation is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for GERN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 570.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43.

GERN Stock Performance Analysis:

Geron Corporation [GERN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.55. With this latest performance, GERN shares gained by 12.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 87.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 67.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GERN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.44 for Geron Corporation [GERN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5900, while it was recorded at 1.9400 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3800 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Geron Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Geron Corporation [GERN] shares currently have an operating margin of -8183.70 and a Gross Margin at +43.79. Geron Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8335.39.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -68.84, with Return on Assets sitting at -46.75.

Geron Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

GERN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GERN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Geron Corporation go to 5.00%.

Geron Corporation [GERN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $373 million, or 49.50% of GERN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GERN stocks are: RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 30,126,299, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 24,581,662 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $50.15 million in GERN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $35.37 million in GERN stock with ownership of nearly 12.382% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Geron Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 62 institutional holders increased their position in Geron Corporation [NASDAQ:GERN] by around 58,297,000 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 4,844,211 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 119,734,779 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 182,875,990 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GERN stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 47,787,044 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 839,542 shares during the same period.