Market cap of FAST Acquisition Corp. [FST] reaches 278.69M – now what?

FAST Acquisition Corp. [NYSE: FST] loss -2.33% or -0.24 points to close at $10.05 with a heavy trading volume of 4241298 shares. The company report on March 24, 2022 that FT Portfolios Canada Co. Announces Cash Distributions for Its Exchange-Traded Funds (“ETFs”).

TSX Symbols – FUD, FDE, FSL, EUR, ETP, FTB, CIBR, FHG/FHG.F, SKYY, FDL, FST, & BLCK.

It opened the trading session at $10.05, the shares rose to $10.08 and dropped to $10.02, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FST points out that the company has recorded -1.95% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -0.4% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 92.14K shares, FST reached to a volume of 4241298 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about FAST Acquisition Corp. [FST]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for FAST Acquisition Corp. is set at 0.06 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14.

Trading performance analysis for FST stock

FAST Acquisition Corp. [FST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.05. With this latest performance, FST shares dropped by -0.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.24 for FAST Acquisition Corp. [FST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.15, while it was recorded at 10.23 for the last single week of trading, and 10.47 for the last 200 days.

FAST Acquisition Corp. [FST]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.94.

FAST Acquisition Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at FAST Acquisition Corp. [FST]

21 institutional holders increased their position in FAST Acquisition Corp. [NYSE:FST] by around 6,411,325 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 6,019,149 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 4,551,299 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,981,773 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FST stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,766,197 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 5,266,168 shares during the same period.