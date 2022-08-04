Market cap of Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST] reaches 6.29B – now what?

Envista Holdings Corporation [NYSE: NVST] slipped around -0.76 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $39.58 at the close of the session, down -1.88%. The company report on August 3, 2022 that Envista Reports Second Quarter 2022 Earnings.

Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NVST) today announced results for the second quarter 2022.

As previously disclosed, on December 31, 2021, we completed the sale of the KaVo Treatment Unit and Instrument business. All results in this release reflect only continuing operations unless otherwise noted.

Envista Holdings Corporation stock is now -12.16% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NVST Stock saw the intraday high of $40.80 and lowest of $39.37 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 52.03, which means current price is +12.32% above from all time high which was touched on 03/29/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.73M shares, NVST reached a trading volume of 4203942 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVST shares is $48.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVST stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Envista Holdings Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Envista Holdings Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $49 to $48, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on NVST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Envista Holdings Corporation is set at 1.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.79.

How has NVST stock performed recently?

Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.30. With this latest performance, NVST shares gained by 1.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.22 for Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.68, while it was recorded at 40.45 for the last single week of trading, and 42.81 for the last 200 days.

Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.93 and a Gross Margin at +58.72. Envista Holdings Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.50.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.92.

Envista Holdings Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Envista Holdings Corporation go to 41.43%.

Insider trade positions for Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST]

There are presently around $7,172 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVST stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 23,039,075, which is approximately -2.957% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,793,220 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $704.26 million in NVST stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $597.71 million in NVST stock with ownership of nearly 0.993% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Envista Holdings Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 185 institutional holders increased their position in Envista Holdings Corporation [NYSE:NVST] by around 23,311,156 shares. Additionally, 147 investors decreased positions by around 21,134,255 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 136,766,320 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 181,211,731 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVST stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,726,925 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 3,502,269 shares during the same period.