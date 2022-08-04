Market cap of Cuentas Inc. [CUEN] reaches 13.38M – now what?

Cuentas Inc. [NASDAQ: CUEN] jumped around 0.37 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $0.90 at the close of the session, up 71.21%. The company report on July 20, 2022 that Cuentas Releases Latest Shareholder Report, Boasts Record Growth, Upcoming Secured Credit Card, and More.

Cuentas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN)(NASDAQ:CUENW) (“Cuentas”), a leading fintech provider of mobile financial app and payment solutions, has issued a shareholder report with three major company updates:

Cuentas, Inc. generated the largest revenue growth for e-commerce and digital content in company history (Q2) following its purchase of 20% of the assets of SDI Black 011, a leader in the digital product and service distribution industry, in order to reach more bodegas and retailers. Cuentas has up to 90 days from contract to acquire the remaining 80% of SDI Black 011 assets.

Cuentas Inc. stock is now -32.23% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CUEN Stock saw the intraday high of $1.12 and lowest of $0.52 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.24, which means current price is +89.77% above from all time high which was touched on 03/18/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 35.89K shares, CUEN reached a trading volume of 4596725 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cuentas Inc. [CUEN]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cuentas Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for CUEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.10.

How has CUEN stock performed recently?

Cuentas Inc. [CUEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 83.96. With this latest performance, CUEN shares gained by 52.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CUEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.51 for Cuentas Inc. [CUEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6152, while it was recorded at 0.5870 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2904 for the last 200 days.

Cuentas Inc. [CUEN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cuentas Inc. [CUEN] shares currently have an operating margin of -1798.48 and a Gross Margin at -284.15. Cuentas Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1809.11.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -206.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -108.59.

Cuentas Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Insider trade positions for Cuentas Inc. [CUEN]

There are presently around $0 million, or 3.30% of CUEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CUEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 118,736, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 10.80% of the total institutional ownership; PLATFORM TECHNOLOGY PARTNERS, holding 99,709 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $90000.0 in CUEN stocks shares; and JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, currently with $45000.0 in CUEN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

9 institutional holders increased their position in Cuentas Inc. [NASDAQ:CUEN] by around 107,038 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 137,149 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 244,019 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 488,206 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CUEN stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 76,704 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 58,288 shares during the same period.