Market cap of American Rebel Holdings Inc. [AREB] reaches 5.29M – now what?

American Rebel Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: AREB] traded at a high on 08/03/22, posting a 59.08 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.00. The company report on July 12, 2022 that American Rebel Holdings Announces Closing of $13.0 Million Private Placement.

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) (NASDAQ: AREBW) (the “Company,” “American Rebel,” “we,” “our” or “us”), a designer and marketer of branded safes and personal security, and self-defense products, today announced the closing of its previously announced private placement of common stock (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof) and warrants.

Under the terms of the securities purchase agreement, the Company sold 11,711,712 shares of common stock (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof), and warrants to purchase 23,423,424 shares of common stock. Each share of common stock (or pre-funded warrant in lieu thereof) was sold together with accompanying warrants at a combined effective purchase price of $1.11. The warrants will be immediately exercisable from the date of issuance at an initial exercise price of $0.86 per share, subject to adjustments as set forth therein, and will expire five years from the date of issuance.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 10064754 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of American Rebel Holdings Inc. stands at 38.52% while the volatility over the past one month is 21.54%.

The market cap for AREB stock reached $5.29 million, with 127.79 million shares outstanding and 4.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.18M shares, AREB reached a trading volume of 10064754 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about American Rebel Holdings Inc. [AREB]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Rebel Holdings Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for AREB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.66.

How has AREB stock performed recently?

American Rebel Holdings Inc. [AREB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.32. With this latest performance, AREB shares gained by 32.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -80.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AREB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.45 for American Rebel Holdings Inc. [AREB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8296, while it was recorded at 0.7547 for the last single week of trading, and 2.8114 for the last 200 days.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. [AREB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

American Rebel Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.40 and a Current Ratio set at 7.00.

Insider trade positions for American Rebel Holdings Inc. [AREB]

There are presently around $0 million, or 2.50% of AREB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AREB stocks are: RAYMOND JAMES & ASSOCIATES with ownership of 53,323, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 12.10% of the total institutional ownership; VERITION FUND MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 20,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20000.0 in AREB stocks shares; and JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, currently with $17000.0 in AREB stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

9 institutional holders increased their position in American Rebel Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:AREB] by around 119,547 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 119,547 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AREB stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 119,547 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.