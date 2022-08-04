Market Analysts see Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP] gaining to $1.50. Time to buy?

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ: SHIP] closed the trading session at $0.72 on 08/03/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.70, while the highest price level was $0.726. The company report on August 1, 2022 that Seanergy Maritime Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Notice.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (the “Company” or “Seanergy”) (NASDAQ: SHIP) announced today that it has received written notification from The Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) dated August 1, 2022, indicating that because the closing bid price of the Company’s common stock for 30 consecutive business days, from June 16, 2022 to July 29, 2022, was below the minimum $1.00 per share bid price requirement for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market, the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). Pursuant to the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the applicable grace period to regain compliance is 180 days, or until January 30, 2023.

The Company intends to monitor the closing bid price of its common stock between now and January 30, 2023 and is considering its options in order to regain compliance with the Nasdaq Capital Market minimum bid price requirement. The Company can cure this deficiency if the closing bid price of its common stock is $1.00 per share or higher for a minimum of ten consecutive business days during the grace period. In the event the Company does not regain compliance within the 180-day grace period and it meets all other listing standards and requirements, the Company may be eligible for an additional 180-day grace period.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -20.24 percent and weekly performance of 0.79 percent. The stock has been moved at -31.54 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.32 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -33.56 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.30M shares, SHIP reached to a volume of 3373221 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHIP shares is $1.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHIP stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 20, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $1.50, while Noble Capital Markets analysts kept a Outperform rating on SHIP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHIP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.54.

SHIP stock trade performance evaluation

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.79. With this latest performance, SHIP shares dropped by -4.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHIP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.76 for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8872, while it was recorded at 0.7195 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0189 for the last 200 days.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.58 and a Gross Margin at +52.49. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.01.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.57.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6 million, or 4.90% of SHIP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SHIP stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 2,827,275, which is approximately 290.521% of the company’s market cap and around 59.60% of the total institutional ownership; AMITELL CAPITAL PTE LTD, holding 1,699,610 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.22 million in SHIP stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $0.7 million in SHIP stock with ownership of nearly 12.894% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 20 institutional holders increased their position in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ:SHIP] by around 5,618,275 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 1,296,599 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 1,507,069 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,421,943 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SHIP stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,989,249 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 893,219 shares during the same period.