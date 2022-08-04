Market Analysts see Helius Medical Technologies Inc. [HSDT] gaining to $20. Time to buy?

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: HSDT] closed the trading session at $1.58 on 08/03/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.28, while the highest price level was $2.76. The company report on July 12, 2022 that Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. Announces Online Training for PoNS Therapy™.

— Training for physical therapists treating patients with multiple sclerosis (MS) is now available on demand –.

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq:HSDT) (“Helius” or the “Company”), a neurotech company focused on neurological wellness, today announced the launch of its online training module for physical therapists seeking to treat gait deficit in adults with mild to moderate symptoms of multiple sclerosis (“MS”).

The stocks have a year to date performance of -69.56 percent and weekly performance of 60.00 percent. The stock has been moved at -61.08 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 19.70 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -41.04 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.12M shares, HSDT reached to a volume of 39764789 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Helius Medical Technologies Inc. [HSDT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HSDT shares is $25.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HSDT stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for Helius Medical Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 24, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Helius Medical Technologies Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for HSDT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.47.

HSDT stock trade performance evaluation

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. [HSDT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 60.00. With this latest performance, HSDT shares gained by 19.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HSDT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.45 for Helius Medical Technologies Inc. [HSDT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3800, while it was recorded at 0.9375 for the last single week of trading, and 4.3645 for the last 200 days.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. [HSDT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Helius Medical Technologies Inc. [HSDT] shares currently have an operating margin of -3472.03 and a Gross Margin at +4.60. Helius Medical Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3473.56.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -239.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -175.62.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.60 and a Current Ratio set at 4.70.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. [HSDT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 28.20% of HSDT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HSDT stocks are: AIGH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 255,400, which is approximately 2.16% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; KEPOS CAPITAL LP, holding 75,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.12 million in HSDT stocks shares; and WORTH VENTURE PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $99000.0 in HSDT stock with ownership of nearly 9.416% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Helius Medical Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Helius Medical Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:HSDT] by around 16,428 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 182,331 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 416,299 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 615,058 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HSDT stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 940 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 116,134 shares during the same period.