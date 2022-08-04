Market Analysts see Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] gaining to $341. Time to buy?

Eli Lilly and Company [NYSE: LLY] slipped around -6.37 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $313.83 at the close of the session, down -1.99%. The company report on July 21, 2022 that Lilly Confirms Date and Conference Call for Second-Quarter 2022 Financial Results Announcement.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) will announce its second-quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. Lilly will also conduct a conference call on that day with the investment community and media to further detail the company’s financial performance.

The conference call will begin at 9 a.m. Eastern time. Investors, media and the general public can access a live webcast of the conference call through a link that will be posted on Lilly’s website at https://investor.lilly.com/webcasts-and-presentations. A replay will also be available on the website following the conference call.

Eli Lilly and Company stock is now 13.62% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LLY Stock saw the intraday high of $320.98 and lowest of $310.22 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 335.33, which means current price is +35.35% above from all time high which was touched on 07/15/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.85M shares, LLY reached a trading volume of 5137194 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LLY shares is $335.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LLY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Eli Lilly and Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $265 to $364. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Eli Lilly and Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $286, while Daiwa Securities analysts kept a Outperform rating on LLY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eli Lilly and Company is set at 7.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for LLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 30.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for LLY in the course of the last twelve months was 85.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has LLY stock performed recently?

Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.59. With this latest performance, LLY shares dropped by -4.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.42 for Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 316.23, while it was recorded at 323.73 for the last single week of trading, and 278.73 for the last 200 days.

Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Eli Lilly and Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Eli Lilly and Company go to 14.46%.

Insider trade positions for Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]

There are presently around $247,393 million, or 84.10% of LLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LLY stocks are: LILLY ENDOWMENT INC with ownership of 104,161,053, which is approximately -1.878% of the company’s market cap and around 11.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 70,481,178 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.12 billion in LLY stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $20.08 billion in LLY stock with ownership of nearly 0.572% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,016 institutional holders increased their position in Eli Lilly and Company [NYSE:LLY] by around 26,543,728 shares. Additionally, 979 investors decreased positions by around 26,228,174 shares, while 466 investors held positions by with 735,529,474 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 788,301,376 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LLY stock had 161 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,489,164 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 2,240,978 shares during the same period.