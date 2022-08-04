Market Analysts see Datadog Inc. [DDOG] gaining to $172. Time to buy?

Datadog Inc. [NASDAQ: DDOG] traded at a high on 08/03/22, posting a 5.69 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $112.42. The company report on August 2, 2022 that Datadog to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced that management will present at the following investor conferences.

The Oppenheimer Technology, Internet and Communications Conference. The presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 10:45 a.m., Eastern Time.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5494831 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Datadog Inc. stands at 6.60% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.95%.

The market cap for DDOG stock reached $32.65 billion, with 313.46 million shares outstanding and 254.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.80M shares, DDOG reached a trading volume of 5494831 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Datadog Inc. [DDOG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DDOG shares is $146.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DDOG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Datadog Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Datadog Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $228 to $160, while Monness Crespi & Hardt kept a Buy rating on DDOG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Datadog Inc. is set at 7.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for DDOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 27.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 31.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for DDOG in the course of the last twelve months was 89.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.30.

How has DDOG stock performed recently?

Datadog Inc. [DDOG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.52. With this latest performance, DDOG shares gained by 3.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DDOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.91 for Datadog Inc. [DDOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 97.77, while it was recorded at 103.99 for the last single week of trading, and 137.17 for the last 200 days.

Datadog Inc. [DDOG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Datadog Inc. [DDOG] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.86 and a Gross Margin at +77.17. Datadog Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.02.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.97.

Datadog Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Earnings analysis for Datadog Inc. [DDOG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DDOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Datadog Inc. go to 50.60%.

Insider trade positions for Datadog Inc. [DDOG]

There are presently around $24,750 million, or 79.70% of DDOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DDOG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,492,050, which is approximately 1.455% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 16,888,052 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.9 billion in DDOG stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $1.89 billion in DDOG stock with ownership of nearly 0.448% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Datadog Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 387 institutional holders increased their position in Datadog Inc. [NASDAQ:DDOG] by around 33,919,419 shares. Additionally, 321 investors decreased positions by around 23,679,711 shares, while 81 investors held positions by with 162,554,555 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 220,153,685 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DDOG stock had 114 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,347,349 shares, while 119 institutional investors sold positions of 5,995,363 shares during the same period.