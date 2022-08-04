Market Analysts see ContraFect Corporation [CFRX] gaining to $1. Time to buy?

ContraFect Corporation [NASDAQ: CFRX] price surged by 4.34 percent to reach at $0.01. The company report on July 14, 2022 that CFRX: DSMB Recommends DISRUPT Study be Stopped for Futility….

Bautz:.

A sum of 5325555 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.09M shares. ContraFect Corporation shares reached a high of $0.3195 and dropped to a low of $0.2933 until finishing in the latest session at $0.31.

The one-year CFRX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 91.55. The average equity rating for CFRX stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on ContraFect Corporation [CFRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CFRX shares is $3.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CFRX stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for ContraFect Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price from $15 to $1. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2022, representing the official price target for ContraFect Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6.50, while WBB Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on CFRX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ContraFect Corporation is set at 0.20 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.99.

CFRX Stock Performance Analysis:

ContraFect Corporation [CFRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.88. With this latest performance, CFRX shares dropped by -90.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -89.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CFRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.13 for ContraFect Corporation [CFRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.3896, while it was recorded at 0.3112 for the last single week of trading, and 3.0676 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ContraFect Corporation Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -65.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.41.

ContraFect Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

CFRX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CFRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ContraFect Corporation go to 12.70%.

ContraFect Corporation [CFRX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7 million, or 63.10% of CFRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CFRX stocks are: FEDERATED HERMES, INC. with ownership of 7,297,188, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.87% of the total institutional ownership; BVF INC/IL, holding 3,972,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.22 million in CFRX stocks shares; and ORACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $0.6 million in CFRX stock with ownership of nearly 0.092% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ContraFect Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in ContraFect Corporation [NASDAQ:CFRX] by around 424,729 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 479,602 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 22,455,591 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,359,922 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CFRX stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,328 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 204,422 shares during the same period.