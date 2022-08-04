Market Analysts see Cazoo Group Ltd [CZOO] gaining to $1.50. Time to buy?

Cazoo Group Ltd [NYSE: CZOO] jumped around 0.57 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $1.05 at the close of the session, up 118.34%. The company report on August 2, 2022 that Cazoo Announces Second Quarter and First Half 2022 Financial Results.

Q2 Revenues up 145% YoY with record unit sales and significant improvement to UK Retail GPU.

Record revenues of £333m in Q2, up 145% YoY driven by substantial UK retail sales growth.

Cazoo Group Ltd stock is now -82.59% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CZOO Stock saw the intraday high of $1.79 and lowest of $0.7523 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 10.13, which means current price is +133.33% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.77M shares, CZOO reached a trading volume of 139988653 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cazoo Group Ltd [CZOO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CZOO shares is $1.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CZOO stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Cazoo Group Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on May 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Cazoo Group Ltd stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cazoo Group Ltd is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for CZOO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.32.

How has CZOO stock performed recently?

Cazoo Group Ltd [CZOO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 108.00. With this latest performance, CZOO shares gained by 42.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -77.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CZOO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.15 for Cazoo Group Ltd [CZOO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9171, while it was recorded at 0.6294 for the last single week of trading, and 3.8761 for the last 200 days.

Cazoo Group Ltd [CZOO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Cazoo Group Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Insider trade positions for Cazoo Group Ltd [CZOO]

There are presently around $313 million, or 40.00% of CZOO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CZOO stocks are: D1 CAPITAL PARTNERS L.P. with ownership of 36,826,525, which is approximately 268.265% of the company’s market cap and around 19.39% of the total institutional ownership; GENERAL CATALYST GROUP MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 34,426,357 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $36.15 million in CZOO stocks shares; and MIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT UK LLP, currently with $31.71 million in CZOO stock with ownership of nearly 723.689% of the company’s market capitalization.

52 institutional holders increased their position in Cazoo Group Ltd [NYSE:CZOO] by around 115,613,495 shares. Additionally, 39 investors decreased positions by around 13,447,817 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 168,932,806 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 297,994,118 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CZOO stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 28,944,294 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 3,777,852 shares during the same period.