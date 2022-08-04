Market Analysts see Altimmune Inc. [ALT] gaining to $30. Time to buy?

Altimmune Inc. [NASDAQ: ALT] price plunged by -6.95 percent to reach at -$0.86. The company report on June 17, 2022 that Altimmune Announces Oral Presentation of Pemvidutide Clinical Data at Upcoming EASL International Liver Congress™ on June 25, 2022.

Presentation to be highlighted in the Best of International Liver Congress.

Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that Dr. Stephen A. Harrison, Medical Director, Pinnacle Clinical Research, will present the results of Altimmune’s recently completed Phase 1, first-in-human clinical trial of pemvidutide in an oral presentation at the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) International Liver CongressTM 2022, to be held in London, UK on June 22-26, 2022. Pemvidutide is an investigational GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist in development for the treatment of obesity and NASH. Details for the oral presentation are as follows:.

A sum of 4812034 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.44M shares. Altimmune Inc. shares reached a high of $13.15 and dropped to a low of $10.15 until finishing in the latest session at $11.51.

The one-year ALT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 50.26. The average equity rating for ALT stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Altimmune Inc. [ALT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALT shares is $23.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALT stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Altimmune Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Altimmune Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Buy rating on ALT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altimmune Inc. is set at 1.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 140.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.74.

ALT Stock Performance Analysis:

Altimmune Inc. [ALT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.58. With this latest performance, ALT shares dropped by -5.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.00 for Altimmune Inc. [ALT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.67, while it was recorded at 11.98 for the last single week of trading, and 8.31 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Altimmune Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Altimmune Inc. [ALT] shares currently have an operating margin of -1937.35 and a Gross Margin at +87.50. Altimmune Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2201.43.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -45.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -41.85.

Altimmune Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.00 and a Current Ratio set at 10.00.

Altimmune Inc. [ALT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $403 million, or 84.70% of ALT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALT stocks are: NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 3,245,204, which is approximately 41.352% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,936,324 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $33.8 million in ALT stocks shares; and AVIDITY PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $32.98 million in ALT stock with ownership of nearly 3.617% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Altimmune Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 64 institutional holders increased their position in Altimmune Inc. [NASDAQ:ALT] by around 8,295,357 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 5,597,499 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 21,111,633 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,004,489 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALT stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,158,233 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 765,073 shares during the same period.