Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO] Revenue clocked in at $145.10 million, down -60.79% YTD: What’s Next?

Luokung Technology Corp. [NASDAQ: LKCO] price surged by 2.06 percent to reach at $0.01. The company report on August 3, 2022 that Luokung’s Digital Twin Intelligent Highway Management and Control Platform Passes Expressway Operation Inspection and Expert Committee Review.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) (“Luokung” or the “Company”), a leading spatial-temporal intelligent big data services company and provider of interactive location-based services (“LBS”) and high-definition maps (“HD Maps”) in China, today announced that Luokung’s independently developed digital twin visualized highway management and control platform (the “platform”) has passed the road operation inspection for a pilot demonstration project on the Shanghai-Wuhan Expressway. The platform also passed the review by members of the Chinese Academy of Engineering (“CAE”) and traffic safety related area experts, which ruled that the platform, as a product, has reached the international advanced level, significantly improving the efficiency of highway safety operation management and driving safety.

The platform incorporates Luokung’s patented technology, intelligent digital monitoring and early warning system for severe weather conditions, based on HD Maps, satellite imaging and other holographic spatial-temporal data. Combined with visualization deep learning algorithms, the platform aims to achieve complete all-weather all-day coverage and attains high-precision detection and real-time early warning for low visibility and severe weather conditions such as thick fog.

A sum of 4374490 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.92M shares. Luokung Technology Corp. shares reached a high of $0.239 and dropped to a low of $0.2246 until finishing in the latest session at $0.24.

Guru’s Opinion on Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Luokung Technology Corp. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for LKCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

LKCO Stock Performance Analysis:

Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.38. With this latest performance, LKCO shares dropped by -44.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LKCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.86 for Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3899, while it was recorded at 0.2352 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6093 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Luokung Technology Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO] shares currently have an operating margin of -43.86 and a Gross Margin at +5.60. Luokung Technology Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -47.43.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -69.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.89.

Luokung Technology Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 3.80% of LKCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LKCO stocks are: SICART ASSOCIATES LLC with ownership of 3,980,941, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 46.50% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 860,070 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.2 million in LKCO stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $50000.0 in LKCO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in Luokung Technology Corp. [NASDAQ:LKCO] by around 330,230 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 2,335,675 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 2,629,792 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,295,697 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LKCO stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,093 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 2,126,699 shares during the same period.