Liberty Energy Inc. [LBRT] gain 41.34% so far this year. What now?

Liberty Energy Inc. [NYSE: LBRT] loss -2.83% on the last trading session, reaching $13.71 price per share at the time. The company report on August 2, 2022 that Liberty Energy Inc Releases August 2022 Bettering Human Lives Report.

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE: LBRT; “Liberty” or the “Company”) announced today the publication of the company’s second annual Bettering Human Lives report, highlighting the importance of energy in the modern world and Liberty’s environmental, social, and governance (ESG) 2021 data.

Liberty updated and expanded our Bettering Human Lives report with an in-depth look at the importance of oil and gas production in a global context, including its vital role in elevating people out of poverty and supplying the essential ingredients for modern living. The 2022 report further covers the critical link hydrocarbons play in geopolitics, food, and their role in enabling the modern world.

Liberty Energy Inc. represents 186.72 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.61 billion with the latest information. LBRT stock price has been found in the range of $12.87 to $14.48.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.28M shares, LBRT reached a trading volume of 4747418 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Liberty Energy Inc. [LBRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LBRT shares is $20.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LBRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Liberty Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $14 to $15. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Liberty Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Liberty Energy Inc. is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for LBRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22.

Trading performance analysis for LBRT stock

Liberty Energy Inc. [LBRT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.12. With this latest performance, LBRT shares gained by 21.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LBRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.18 for Liberty Energy Inc. [LBRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.12, while it was recorded at 13.98 for the last single week of trading, and 13.24 for the last 200 days.

Liberty Energy Inc. [LBRT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Liberty Energy Inc. [LBRT] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.58 and a Gross Margin at -1.70. Liberty Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.25.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.97.

Liberty Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Liberty Energy Inc. [LBRT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LBRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Liberty Energy Inc. go to 15.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Liberty Energy Inc. [LBRT]

There are presently around $1,695 million, or 76.70% of LBRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LBRT stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 27,557,136, which is approximately -0.215% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 12,819,168 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $175.75 million in LBRT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $149.9 million in LBRT stock with ownership of nearly 0.479% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Liberty Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 104 institutional holders increased their position in Liberty Energy Inc. [NYSE:LBRT] by around 13,421,139 shares. Additionally, 69 investors decreased positions by around 7,344,269 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 102,836,638 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 123,602,046 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LBRT stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,344,397 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 3,072,775 shares during the same period.