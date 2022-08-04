Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [KTRA] is -51.96% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: KTRA] gained 38.26% or 0.07 points to close at $0.25 with a heavy trading volume of 47551748 shares. The company report on August 3, 2022 that Kintara Therapeutics Enters Into Equity Purchase Agreement for Up to $20 Million with Lincoln Park Capital.

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTRA) (Kintara or the Company), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of new solid tumor cancer therapies, today announced it has entered into an equity purchase agreement for up to $20 million with Lincoln Park Capital Fund, LLC (LPC), a Chicago-based institutional investor.

Under the terms of and subject to satisfaction of the conditions contained in the agreement, Kintara will have the right in its sole discretion, but not the obligation, to sell to LPC up to $20 million worth of shares of its common stock from time to time over the 36-month term of the agreement. Kintara controls the timing and amount of any future sales of its shares of common stock and LPC is obligated to make purchases in accordance with the terms of the purchase agreement, subject to various limitations contained in the agreement, including those under the Nasdaq listing rules. Any common stock that is sold by Kintara to LPC under the agreement will occur at a purchase price that is based on the market prices prevailing at the time of each sale to LPC. There is no upper limit to the price per share that LPC may pay for future stock issuances under the purchase agreement, and LPC has agreed not to cause or engage in any direct or indirect short selling or hedging of Kintara’s common stock. No warrants are being issued in this transaction and the purchase agreement does not contain any rights of first refusal, participation rights, penalties or liquidated damages provisions in favor of any party. Kintara may terminate the purchase agreement at any time, at its sole discretion, without any cost or penalty.

It opened the trading session at $0.3635, the shares rose to $0.40 and dropped to $0.2257, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for KTRA points out that the company has recorded -45.31% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -78.57% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.00M shares, KTRA reached to a volume of 47551748 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [KTRA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KTRA shares is $3.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KTRA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Trading performance analysis for KTRA stock

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [KTRA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.15. With this latest performance, KTRA shares dropped by -1.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KTRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.95 for Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [KTRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2187, while it was recorded at 0.1964 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4312 for the last 200 days.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [KTRA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for KTRA is now -397.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -706.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -706.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -464.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [KTRA] managed to generate an average of -$1,914,900 per employee.Kintara Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [KTRA]

There are presently around $1 million, or 5.80% of KTRA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KTRA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,417,482, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 663,279 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.16 million in KTRA stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.14 million in KTRA stock with ownership of nearly 9.741% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kintara Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:KTRA] by around 149,784 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 578,980 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 2,739,872 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,468,636 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KTRA stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 51,883 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 398,430 shares during the same period.