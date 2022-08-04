Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] moved up 0.28: Why It’s Important

Kimco Realty Corporation [NYSE: KIM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.28% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.33%. The company report on July 28, 2022 that Kimco Realty® Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results.

– Solid Operating Results Reaffirm Robust Demand for Quality Open-Air Retail Space –.

Over the last 12 months, KIM stock rose by 3.13%. The one-year Kimco Realty Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.67. The average equity rating for KIM stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $12.88 billion, with 615.42 million shares outstanding and 604.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.81M shares, KIM stock reached a trading volume of 3412392 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KIM shares is $23.99 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KIM stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Kimco Realty Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $26 to $26.50. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Kimco Realty Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $24 to $29, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on KIM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kimco Realty Corporation is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for KIM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for KIM in the course of the last twelve months was 130.75.

KIM Stock Performance Analysis:

Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.33. With this latest performance, KIM shares gained by 6.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KIM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.34 for Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.98, while it was recorded at 21.69 for the last single week of trading, and 23.19 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kimco Realty Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.77 and a Gross Margin at +40.40. Kimco Realty Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +62.04.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.63.

Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $12,457 million, or 96.90% of KIM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KIM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 100,537,581, which is approximately 3.162% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 55,689,155 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.19 billion in KIM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $947.65 million in KIM stock with ownership of nearly 19.212% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kimco Realty Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 229 institutional holders increased their position in Kimco Realty Corporation [NYSE:KIM] by around 43,488,305 shares. Additionally, 230 investors decreased positions by around 37,792,749 shares, while 84 investors held positions by with 499,999,953 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 581,281,007 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KIM stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,338,219 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 7,548,685 shares during the same period.