JP Morgan lifts Equinor ASA [EQNR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Equinor ASA [NYSE: EQNR] slipped around -0.71 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $37.09 at the close of the session, down -1.88%. The company report on August 1, 2022 that Equinor ASA: Notifiable trading.

A primary insider in Equinor ASA (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) has sold shares in Equinor ASA:.

Per Martin Labråten, board member in Equinor ASA, has on 1 August 2022 sold 2,300 shares in Equinor ASA at a price of NOK 367.20 per share.

Equinor ASA stock is now 41.71% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EQNR Stock saw the intraday high of $37.80 and lowest of $37.07 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 38.92, which means current price is +41.24% above from all time high which was touched on 04/08/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.43M shares, EQNR reached a trading volume of 3225293 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Equinor ASA [EQNR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQNR shares is $40.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQNR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Equinor ASA shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Equinor ASA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Equinor ASA is set at 1.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQNR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for EQNR in the course of the last twelve months was 3.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

How has EQNR stock performed recently?

Equinor ASA [EQNR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.46. With this latest performance, EQNR shares gained by 10.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 84.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQNR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.49 for Equinor ASA [EQNR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.25, while it was recorded at 37.65 for the last single week of trading, and 31.71 for the last 200 days.

Equinor ASA [EQNR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Equinor ASA’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Equinor ASA [EQNR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQNR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Equinor ASA go to 5.80%.

Insider trade positions for Equinor ASA [EQNR]

There are presently around $2,288 million, or 5.50% of EQNR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EQNR stocks are: ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP with ownership of 10,186,246, which is approximately 42.798% of the company’s market cap and around 67.30% of the total institutional ownership; FOLKETRYGDFONDET, holding 4,447,588 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $164.96 million in EQNR stocks shares; and EARNEST PARTNERS LLC, currently with $132.06 million in EQNR stock with ownership of nearly -24.488% of the company’s market capitalization.

179 institutional holders increased their position in Equinor ASA [NYSE:EQNR] by around 12,409,188 shares. Additionally, 149 investors decreased positions by around 135,282,162 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 86,000,054 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 61,691,296 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EQNR stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,656,570 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 4,264,702 shares during the same period.