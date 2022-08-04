Infinera Corporation [INFN] is -46.51% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Infinera Corporation [NASDAQ: INFN] price plunged by -20.83 percent to reach at -$1.35. The company report on August 3, 2022 that Infinera Announces Upsize and Pricing of $325 Million Convertible Senior Notes Offering and Repurchase of Approximately $300 Million Aggregate Principal Amount of Convertible Senior Notes due 2024.

Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) announced today the pricing of $325 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2028 (the “Notes”) in a private placement to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The offering was upsized from an originally announced $275 million in aggregate principal amount. Infinera expects the offering of the Notes to close on August 8, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions. Infinera also granted the initial purchaser of the Notes a 13-day option to purchase up to an additional $48.75 million in aggregate principal amount of Notes.

The Notes will be general, unsecured obligations of Infinera, and interest will be payable semiannually in arrears at a rate of 3.75% per year on February 1 and August 1 of each year, beginning on February 1, 2023. The Notes will mature on August 1, 2028, unless repurchased, redeemed or converted prior to such date.

A sum of 24338841 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.10M shares. Infinera Corporation shares reached a high of $5.655 and dropped to a low of $4.975 until finishing in the latest session at $5.13.

The one-year INFN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 40.35. The average equity rating for INFN stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Infinera Corporation [INFN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INFN shares is $8.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INFN stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for Infinera Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Infinera Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $10 to $11.50, while B. Riley Securities kept a Buy rating on INFN stock. On October 18, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for INFN shares from 11 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Infinera Corporation is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for INFN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.64.

INFN Stock Performance Analysis:

Infinera Corporation [INFN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.05. With this latest performance, INFN shares dropped by -6.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INFN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.63 for Infinera Corporation [INFN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.63, while it was recorded at 6.17 for the last single week of trading, and 7.59 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Infinera Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Infinera Corporation [INFN] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.06 and a Gross Margin at +33.82. Infinera Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.98.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -45.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.29.

Infinera Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

INFN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INFN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Infinera Corporation go to 20.00%.

Infinera Corporation [INFN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,030 million, or 96.70% of INFN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INFN stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 31,877,892, which is approximately 0.822% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 25,175,384 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $129.15 million in INFN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $91.13 million in INFN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Infinera Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 109 institutional holders increased their position in Infinera Corporation [NASDAQ:INFN] by around 16,000,365 shares. Additionally, 96 investors decreased positions by around 13,053,133 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 171,660,229 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 200,713,727 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INFN stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,719,956 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 6,410,394 shares during the same period.