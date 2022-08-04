Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX] moved up 5.00: Why It’s Important

Heron Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: HRTX] closed the trading session at $2.94 on 08/03/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.85, while the highest price level was $3.1511. The company report on August 2, 2022 that Heron Therapeutics to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HRTX), a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on improving the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic innovations that improve medical care, today announced that the company will host a conference call and live webcast on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET to report second quarter 2022 financial results and discuss recent business highlights.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (646) 307-1963 in the U.S. or (800) 715-9871 internationally. Please provide the operator with the passcode 4215874 to join the conference call. The conference call will also be available via webcast under the Investor Relations section of Heron’s website at www.herontx.com. An archive of the teleconference and webcast will also be made available on Heron’s website for 60 days following the call.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -67.80 percent and weekly performance of 2.44 percent. The stock has been moved at -66.55 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.00 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -38.11 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.73M shares, HRTX reached to a volume of 3209165 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HRTX shares is $15.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HRTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Heron Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham dropped their target price from $50 to $48. The new note on the price target was released on February 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Heron Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $66 to $64, while Needham kept a Buy rating on HRTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Heron Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for HRTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.06.

HRTX stock trade performance evaluation

Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.44. With this latest performance, HRTX shares dropped by -2.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HRTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.49 for Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.95, while it was recorded at 2.82 for the last single week of trading, and 6.54 for the last 200 days.

Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -250.42 and a Gross Margin at +46.70. Heron Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -255.58.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -140.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -66.95.

Heron Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HRTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Heron Therapeutics Inc. go to 47.50%.

Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $349 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HRTX stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 12,923,369, which is approximately 68.002% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, holding 11,878,576 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $34.92 million in HRTX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $29.21 million in HRTX stock with ownership of nearly 3.389% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Heron Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 96 institutional holders increased their position in Heron Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:HRTX] by around 16,219,214 shares. Additionally, 83 investors decreased positions by around 15,097,217 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 87,359,466 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 118,675,897 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HRTX stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 952,321 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 4,093,578 shares during the same period.