Heart Test Laboratories Inc. [HSCS] gain 92.94% so far this year. What now?

Heart Test Laboratories Inc. [NASDAQ: HSCS] closed the trading session at $3.28 on 08/03/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.6607, while the highest price level was $6.00. The company report on August 1, 2022 that HeartSciences Provides Corporate Update and Reports Fiscal 2022 Financial Results.

MyoVista FDA De Novo Resubmission Expected in Current Fiscal Year.

Completed IPO in June 2022 with Approximately $6.375M of Gross Proceeds.

If compared to the average trading volume of 251.34K shares, HSCS reached to a volume of 28180595 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Heart Test Laboratories Inc. [HSCS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Heart Test Laboratories Inc. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for HSCS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 999.35.

HSCS stock trade performance evaluation

Heart Test Laboratories Inc. [HSCS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 134.29.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HSCS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.23 for Heart Test Laboratories Inc. [HSCS]. The present Moving Average recorded at 1.9100 for the last single week of trading.

Heart Test Laboratories Inc. [HSCS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Heart Test Laboratories Inc. [HSCS] shares currently have an operating margin of -10030.18 and a Gross Margin at -72.93. Heart Test Laboratories Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9577.29.

Heart Test Laboratories Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.