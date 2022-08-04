H.C. Wainwright slashes price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SYRS] – find out why.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: SYRS] gained 7.63% on the last trading session, reaching $0.88 price per share at the time. The company report on August 3, 2022 that Syros Receives Positive Opinion on Orphan Drug Designation from the European Medicines Agency for Tamibarotene for the Treatment of MDS.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS), a leader in the development of medicines that control the expression of genes, today announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) issued a positive opinion on the Company’s application for orphan drug designation for tamibarotene for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS). Tamibarotene, an oral first-in-class selective retinoic acid receptor alpha (RARα) agonist, is currently being evaluated in combination with azacitidine in the SELECT-MDS-1 Phase 3 trial for RARA-positive patients with newly diagnosed higher-risk MDS (HR-MDS).

Previously, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted orphan drug designation to tamibarotene in MDS in February 2022.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. represents 63.06 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $61.49 million with the latest information. SYRS stock price has been found in the range of $0.82 to $0.91.

If compared to the average trading volume of 722.92K shares, SYRS reached a trading volume of 4406422 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SYRS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SYRS shares is $9.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SYRS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYRS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.58.

Trading performance analysis for SYRS stock

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SYRS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.64. With this latest performance, SYRS shares gained by 1.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYRS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.46 for Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SYRS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9011, while it was recorded at 0.8193 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9938 for the last 200 days.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SYRS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SYRS] shares currently have an operating margin of -423.28. Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -368.52.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -98.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -43.70.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SYRS]

There are presently around $39 million, or 72.50% of SYRS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SYRS stocks are: BAIN CAPITAL LIFE SCIENCES INVESTORS, LLC with ownership of 6,264,420, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 5,526,376 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.86 million in SYRS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.67 million in SYRS stock with ownership of nearly -1.468% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 43 institutional holders increased their position in Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:SYRS] by around 2,999,936 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 10,084,123 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 31,032,779 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,116,838 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SYRS stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,318,043 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 4,673,200 shares during the same period.