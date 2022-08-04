For Poseida Therapeutics Inc. [PSTX], Analyst sees a rise to $24. What next?

Poseida Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: PSTX] surged by $2.08 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $5.53 during the day while it closed the day at $4.51. The company report on August 3, 2022 that Poseida Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing proprietary genetic engineering platform technologies to create cell and gene therapeutics with the capacity to cure, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of shares of its common stock. In addition, Poseida expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares of its common stock offered in the offering. All of the shares to be sold in the offering are to be sold by Poseida. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or the actual size or terms of the offering.

Piper Sandler and William Blair & Company, L.L.C. are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. and BTIG, LLC are also acting as book-running managers for the offering.

Poseida Therapeutics Inc. stock has also gained 68.28% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PSTX stock has inclined by 42.72% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -5.05% and lost -33.77% year-on date.

The market cap for PSTX stock reached $304.29 million, with 62.56 million shares outstanding and 37.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 232.61K shares, PSTX reached a trading volume of 58115316 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Poseida Therapeutics Inc. [PSTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSTX shares is $16.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Poseida Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Poseida Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.72.

PSTX stock trade performance evaluation

Poseida Therapeutics Inc. [PSTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 68.28. With this latest performance, PSTX shares gained by 79.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.18 for Poseida Therapeutics Inc. [PSTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.46, while it was recorded at 2.90 for the last single week of trading, and 4.39 for the last 200 days.

Poseida Therapeutics Inc. [PSTX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Poseida Therapeutics Inc. [PSTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -596.74 and a Gross Margin at +85.43. Poseida Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -400.07.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -59.77, with Return on Assets sitting at -37.94.

Poseida Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Poseida Therapeutics Inc. [PSTX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PSTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Poseida Therapeutics Inc. go to 2.70%.

Poseida Therapeutics Inc. [PSTX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $110 million, or 43.60% of PSTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PSTX stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 9,382,154, which is approximately 0.066% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; PENTWATER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 4,967,227 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.4 million in PSTX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $11.13 million in PSTX stock with ownership of nearly -3.292% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Poseida Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 28 institutional holders increased their position in Poseida Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:PSTX] by around 725,239 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 2,594,670 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 20,985,757 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,305,666 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PSTX stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 263,396 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 2,013,278 shares during the same period.