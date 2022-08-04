For Microvast Holdings Inc. [MVST], Analyst sees a rise to $8. What next?

Microvast Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: MVST] closed the trading session at $2.95 on 08/02/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.60, while the highest price level was $3.20. The company report on June 27, 2022 that Microvast Announces Appointment of New Director.

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVST) (“Microvast” or the “Company”), a technology innovator that designs, develops and manufactures lithium-ion battery solutions, today announced that Yeelong Tan Balladon has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Company (the “Board”), effective as of July 1, 2022. As a Class III director, Ms. Balladon will serve on the Board until the Company’s annual meeting of shareholders in 2024. She has also been appointed as a member of the Company’s nominating and corporate governance and audit committees and as chair of the Company’s compensation committee.

“We are excited to welcome Yeelong to our Board and we look forward to her guidance as Microvast continues to execute its growth strategy and scale its operations globally. We look forward to her future contributions to shareholder value creation,” said Mr. Yang Wu, Microvast’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -47.88 percent and weekly performance of 43.90 percent. The stock has been moved at -46.75 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 32.88 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -42.27 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.01M shares, MVST reached to a volume of 4236460 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Microvast Holdings Inc. [MVST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MVST shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MVST stock is a recommendation set at 4.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Microvast Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Microvast Holdings Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for MVST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.74.

MVST stock trade performance evaluation

Microvast Holdings Inc. [MVST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 43.90. With this latest performance, MVST shares gained by 32.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MVST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.25 for Microvast Holdings Inc. [MVST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.99, while it was recorded at 2.61 for the last single week of trading, and 5.75 for the last 200 days.

Microvast Holdings Inc. [MVST]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Microvast Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Microvast Holdings Inc. [MVST]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $178 million, or 36.10% of MVST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MVST stocks are: LUXOR CAPITAL GROUP, LP with ownership of 10,986,105, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 29.70% of the total institutional ownership; SPRING CREEK CAPITAL LLC, holding 6,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.7 million in MVST stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $10.95 million in MVST stock with ownership of nearly 0.224% of the company’s market capitalization.

55 institutional holders increased their position in Microvast Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:MVST] by around 8,628,971 shares. Additionally, 39 investors decreased positions by around 2,512,865 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 49,255,536 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 60,397,372 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MVST stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,663,283 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 1,010,008 shares during the same period.