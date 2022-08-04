For Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [HZNP], Analyst sees a rise to $139. What next?

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [NASDAQ: HZNP] traded at a low on 08/03/22, posting a -18.47 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $66.96. The company report on August 3, 2022 that Horizon Therapeutics plc Reports Second-Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Revises Full-Year 2022 Net Sales and Adjusted EBITDA Guidance.

Second-Quarter 2022 Results:– Net Sales of $876.4 Million; Orphan Segment Net Sales Increased 13% to $841.3 Million —- GAAP Net Income of $61.0 Million; Adjusted EBITDA of $306.6 Million —- TEPEZZA® (teprotumumab-trbw) Net Sales of $479.8 Million —- KRYSTEXXA® (pegloticase injection) Net Sales of $167.8 Million —- Cash Position of $1.89 Billion as of June 30, 2022 –.

Revises Full-Year 2022 Guidance:– Full-Year 2022 Net Sales Guidance of $3.53 Billion to $3.60 Billion, Reflecting Revised Net Sales Expectations for TEPEZZA and Inflammation Segment —- Full-Year 2022 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance of $1.30 Billion to $1.35 Billion —- Full-Year 2022 TEPEZZA Net Sales Percentage Growth in the High-Teens –.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 20956594 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company stands at 4.85% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.29%.

The market cap for HZNP stock reached $15.22 billion, with 229.09 million shares outstanding and 226.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.98M shares, HZNP reached a trading volume of 20956594 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [HZNP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HZNP shares is $137.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HZNP stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SVB Leerink raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on June 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $95, while SVB Leerink analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on HZNP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company is set at 3.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for HZNP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for HZNP in the course of the last twelve months was 12.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.30.

How has HZNP stock performed recently?

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [HZNP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.36. With this latest performance, HZNP shares dropped by -19.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HZNP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.14 for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [HZNP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 84.12, while it was recorded at 79.33 for the last single week of trading, and 97.67 for the last 200 days.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [HZNP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [HZNP] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.02 and a Gross Margin at +75.37. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.57.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.25.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Earnings analysis for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [HZNP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HZNP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company go to 12.80%.

Insider trade positions for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [HZNP]

There are presently around $13,815 million, or 94.60% of HZNP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HZNP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,328,877, which is approximately 0.944% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 15,147,543 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.01 billion in HZNP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $926.43 million in HZNP stock with ownership of nearly 6.362% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 334 institutional holders increased their position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [NASDAQ:HZNP] by around 22,247,156 shares. Additionally, 285 investors decreased positions by around 20,162,263 shares, while 75 investors held positions by with 163,911,303 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 206,320,722 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HZNP stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,312,999 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 4,527,256 shares during the same period.