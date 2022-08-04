For Chico’s FAS Inc. [CHS], Analyst sees a rise to $1.50. What next?

Chico’s FAS Inc. [NYSE: CHS] closed the trading session at $5.54 on 08/03/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.349, while the highest price level was $5.57. The company report on July 13, 2022 that A CELEBRATION OF CUSTOMER LOYALTY.

Chico’s FAS, Inc. Debuts Redesigned Rewards+™ Loyalty Programs Across All Three Brands.

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) (“Chico’s FAS” or the “Company”) announces the launch of new customer loyalty programs for its three brands, Chico’s, White House Black Market and Soma, reinforcing the retailer’s digital-first, customer-led strategic priorities.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 2.97 percent and weekly performance of 9.06 percent. The stock has been moved at 16.39 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.52 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 4.33 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.59M shares, CHS reached to a volume of 3502127 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Chico’s FAS Inc. [CHS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHS shares is $5.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHS stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Chico’s FAS Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $3 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on November 27, 2019, representing the official price target for Chico’s FAS Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $4 to $3, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on CHS stock. On June 12, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for CHS shares from 5 to 4.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chico’s FAS Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.82.

CHS stock trade performance evaluation

Chico’s FAS Inc. [CHS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.06. With this latest performance, CHS shares gained by 5.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.31 for Chico’s FAS Inc. [CHS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.15, while it was recorded at 5.26 for the last single week of trading, and 5.10 for the last 200 days.

Chico’s FAS Inc. [CHS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chico’s FAS Inc. [CHS] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.84 and a Gross Margin at +36.69. Chico’s FAS Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.53.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.71.

Chico’s FAS Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Chico’s FAS Inc. [CHS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chico’s FAS Inc. go to 10.00%.

Chico’s FAS Inc. [CHS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $571 million, or 83.70% of CHS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 19,614,912, which is approximately 0.179% of the company’s market cap and around 3.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,175,608 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $45.29 million in CHS stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $33.88 million in CHS stock with ownership of nearly -4.82% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chico’s FAS Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 93 institutional holders increased their position in Chico’s FAS Inc. [NYSE:CHS] by around 18,769,396 shares. Additionally, 83 investors decreased positions by around 13,814,655 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 70,480,804 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 103,064,855 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHS stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,513,888 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 4,134,351 shares during the same period.