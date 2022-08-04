Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] is -21.22% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Fifth Third Bancorp [NASDAQ: FITB] gained 1.84% or 0.62 points to close at $34.31 with a heavy trading volume of 3323934 shares. The company report on August 2, 2022 that From the Fifth Third Bancorp 2021 ESG Report: Responsible Banking.

Northampton, MA –News Direct– Fifth Third Bancorp.

The following is an excerpt from the Responsible Banking section of the Fifth Third Bancorp 2021 ESG Report.

It opened the trading session at $34.03, the shares rose to $34.53 and dropped to $33.82, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FITB points out that the company has recorded -25.32% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -7.89% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.04M shares, FITB reached to a volume of 3323934 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FITB shares is $42.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FITB stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Fifth Third Bancorp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $59 to $47, while Wolfe Research kept a Peer Perform rating on FITB stock. On March 28, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for FITB shares from 56 to 50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fifth Third Bancorp is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for FITB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 35.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for FITB in the course of the last twelve months was 15.54.

Trading performance analysis for FITB stock

Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.69. With this latest performance, FITB shares gained by 1.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FITB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.40 for Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.17, while it was recorded at 33.94 for the last single week of trading, and 41.60 for the last 200 days.

Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.74. Fifth Third Bancorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.93.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.33.

Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FITB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fifth Third Bancorp go to 5.62%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]

There are presently around $18,830 million, or 81.70% of FITB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FITB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 83,006,961, which is approximately -0.04% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 54,231,343 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.86 billion in FITB stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.39 billion in FITB stock with ownership of nearly 60.13% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fifth Third Bancorp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 400 institutional holders increased their position in Fifth Third Bancorp [NASDAQ:FITB] by around 37,694,941 shares. Additionally, 410 investors decreased positions by around 46,361,221 shares, while 198 investors held positions by with 464,767,663 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 548,823,825 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FITB stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,648,727 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 2,979,458 shares during the same period.