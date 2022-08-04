FBN Securities lifts Alteryx Inc. [AYX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Alteryx Inc. [NYSE: AYX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 19.04% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 25.68%. The company report on August 2, 2022 that Alteryx Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Annual Recurring Revenue up 33% Year-Over-Year to $727 million.

Over the last 12 months, AYX stock dropped by -23.59%. The one-year Alteryx Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.81. The average equity rating for AYX stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.06 billion, with 67.83 million shares outstanding and 58.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 769.94K shares, AYX stock reached a trading volume of 3352003 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Alteryx Inc. [AYX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AYX shares is $76.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AYX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

FBN Securities have made an estimate for Alteryx Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rosenblatt raised their target price from $100 to $87. The new note on the price target was released on February 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Alteryx Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $85 to $87, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on AYX stock. On February 16, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for AYX shares from 97 to 66.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alteryx Inc. is set at 3.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for AYX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for AYX in the course of the last twelve months was 422.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

AYX Stock Performance Analysis:

Alteryx Inc. [AYX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.68. With this latest performance, AYX shares gained by 16.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AYX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.96 for Alteryx Inc. [AYX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.28, while it was recorded at 51.26 for the last single week of trading, and 60.66 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Alteryx Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alteryx Inc. [AYX] shares currently have an operating margin of -25.42 and a Gross Margin at +89.56. Alteryx Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33.51.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.72.

Alteryx Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

AYX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AYX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alteryx Inc. go to 1.00%.

Alteryx Inc. [AYX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,139 million, or 86.60% of AYX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AYX stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 8,029,902, which is approximately 11.158% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,522,028 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $332.43 million in AYX stocks shares; and BARES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $292.0 million in AYX stock with ownership of nearly 2.55% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alteryx Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 143 institutional holders increased their position in Alteryx Inc. [NYSE:AYX] by around 7,691,668 shares. Additionally, 147 investors decreased positions by around 4,915,776 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 39,532,670 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,140,114 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AYX stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,230,909 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 1,429,376 shares during the same period.