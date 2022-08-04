Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] Is Currently 1.69 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Expedia Group Inc. [NASDAQ: EXPE] gained 1.69% or 1.76 points to close at $105.65 with a heavy trading volume of 3746441 shares. The company report on July 21, 2022 that Expedia Group to Webcast Second Quarter 2022 Results on August 4, 2022.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) will report its second quarter 2022 results for the period ended June 30, 2022, on Thursday, August 4, 2022 via an earnings release and accompanying webcast. These items will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s corporate website at http://ir.expediagroup.com. The earnings release will post after market close and the webcast will begin at 1:30 PM Pacific Time / 4:30 PM Eastern Time. A replay of the call is expected to be available for at least three months.

It opened the trading session at $102.94, the shares rose to $106.03 and dropped to $101.50, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EXPE points out that the company has recorded -43.82% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -19.11% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.60M shares, EXPE reached to a volume of 3746441 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXPE shares is $177.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXPE stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Expedia Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 22, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Expedia Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Expedia Group Inc. is set at 4.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXPE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 36.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for EXPE in the course of the last twelve months was 4.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for EXPE stock

Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.82. With this latest performance, EXPE shares gained by 8.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXPE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.51 for Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 106.60, while it was recorded at 104.74 for the last single week of trading, and 158.25 for the last 200 days.

Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.04 and a Gross Margin at +72.83. Expedia Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.14.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.06.

Expedia Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXPE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Expedia Group Inc. go to 22.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]

There are presently around $15,722 million, or 98.40% of EXPE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXPE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,147,624, which is approximately 4.815% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,844,679 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.36 billion in EXPE stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $903.11 million in EXPE stock with ownership of nearly 3.792% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Expedia Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 465 institutional holders increased their position in Expedia Group Inc. [NASDAQ:EXPE] by around 25,201,476 shares. Additionally, 385 investors decreased positions by around 20,442,508 shares, while 117 investors held positions by with 103,172,678 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 148,816,662 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXPE stock had 146 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,186,211 shares, while 133 institutional investors sold positions of 4,541,770 shares during the same period.