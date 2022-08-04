Encompass Health Corporation [EHC] is 2.82% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Encompass Health Corporation [NYSE: EHC] jumped around 2.44 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $53.35 at the close of the session, up 4.79%. The company report on August 3, 2022 that Altru Rehabilitation Hospital, a 37-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital, now open in Grand Forks.

The hospital is a joint venture between Altru and Encompass Health.

Altru and Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) announce the opening of Altru Rehabilitation Hospital, a 37-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital located at 4500 South Washington Street in Grand Forks. The hospital, which is an expansion of Altru’s previous 23-bed unit at the same location, features all private patient rooms, a large therapy gym with advanced rehabilitation technologies, an activities of daily living suite, and an on-site dialysis suite. Following state inspections, the hospital is expected to expand to 40 beds this fall.

Encompass Health Corporation stock is now 2.82% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EHC Stock saw the intraday high of $53.66 and lowest of $50.87 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 67.38, which means current price is +20.35% above from all time high which was touched on 04/14/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 958.23K shares, EHC reached a trading volume of 3733186 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Encompass Health Corporation [EHC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EHC shares is $75.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EHC stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Encompass Health Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 24, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James dropped their target price from $95 to $107. The new note on the price target was released on August 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Encompass Health Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $96, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on EHC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Encompass Health Corporation is set at 1.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for EHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for EHC in the course of the last twelve months was 43.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has EHC stock performed recently?

Encompass Health Corporation [EHC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.93. With this latest performance, EHC shares gained by 12.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.21 for Encompass Health Corporation [EHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.83, while it was recorded at 51.10 for the last single week of trading, and 62.88 for the last 200 days.

Encompass Health Corporation [EHC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Encompass Health Corporation [EHC] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.75 and a Gross Margin at +19.60. Encompass Health Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.02.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.17.

Encompass Health Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Encompass Health Corporation [EHC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Encompass Health Corporation go to 13.40%.

Insider trade positions for Encompass Health Corporation [EHC]

There are presently around $5,060 million, or 97.10% of EHC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EHC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,657,676, which is approximately 0.134% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,382,587 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $500.56 million in EHC stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $472.31 million in EHC stock with ownership of nearly -15.883% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Encompass Health Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 194 institutional holders increased their position in Encompass Health Corporation [NYSE:EHC] by around 11,233,502 shares. Additionally, 203 investors decreased positions by around 10,042,101 shares, while 79 investors held positions by with 73,568,794 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 94,844,397 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EHC stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,050,272 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 1,634,313 shares during the same period.