Eargo Inc. [EAR] Revenue clocked in at $19.30 million, down -75.88% YTD: What’s Next?

Eargo Inc. [NASDAQ: EAR] surged by $0.53 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $1.65 during the day while it closed the day at $1.23. The company report on July 28, 2022 that Eargo to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 8, 2022.

Eargo, Inc. (Nasdaq: EAR), a medical device company on a mission to improve hearing health, today announced it will release financial results for the second quarter 2022 after market close on August 8, 2022. On the same day, Eargo will host a conference call and webcast at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss its financial results and recent highlights.

Interested parties may access the live call via telephone by dialing (833) 630-0579 for domestic callers or (412) 317-1812 for international callers. Participants should ask to be joined into the Eargo call. The live webinar of the call may also be accessed by visiting the Events and Presentations section of Eargo’s website at ir.eargo.com. A replay of the webinar will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and will be archived on Eargo’s website for one year.

Eargo Inc. stock has also gained 70.57% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EAR stock has declined by -63.72% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -76.12% and lost -75.88% year-on date.

The market cap for EAR stock reached $49.20 million, with 39.32 million shares outstanding and 33.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.07M shares, EAR reached a trading volume of 148034799 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Eargo Inc. [EAR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EAR shares is $10.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EAR stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Eargo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Eargo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $44 to $11, while JP Morgan kept a Underweight rating on EAR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eargo Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for EAR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.23.

EAR stock trade performance evaluation

Eargo Inc. [EAR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 70.57. With this latest performance, EAR shares gained by 45.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -76.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EAR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.60 for Eargo Inc. [EAR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0243, while it was recorded at 0.8151 for the last single week of trading, and 4.0665 for the last 200 days.

Eargo Inc. [EAR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eargo Inc. [EAR] shares currently have an operating margin of -487.85 and a Gross Margin at +12.97. Eargo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -491.11.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -119.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -80.33.

Eargo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Eargo Inc. [EAR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $26 million, or 61.70% of EAR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EAR stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 4,520,670, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 13.66% of the total institutional ownership; NAN FUNG GROUP HOLDINGS LTD, holding 2,886,724 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.55 million in EAR stocks shares; and NEWTYN MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $2.4 million in EAR stock with ownership of nearly 56% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Eargo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 36 institutional holders increased their position in Eargo Inc. [NASDAQ:EAR] by around 3,539,444 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 2,963,400 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 14,590,569 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,093,413 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EAR stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 435,863 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 1,088,945 shares during the same period.