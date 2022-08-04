DexCom Inc. [DXCM] fell -34.22% so far this year. What now?

DexCom Inc. [NASDAQ: DXCM] jumped around 4.47 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $88.30 at the close of the session, up 5.33%. The company report on August 1, 2022 that Dexcom ONE real-time Continuous Glucose Monitoring (rt-CGM) System available on prescription in the UK, improving access to rt-CGM for people with diabetes.

The simple and easy to use Dexcom ONE rt-CGM system is now listed on the NHS England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland drug tariffs.

The first of Dexcom’s scan-free and finger prick-free† devices available on prescription for people with Type 1 diabetes and Type 2 insulin dependent diabetes.

DexCom Inc. stock is now -34.22% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DXCM Stock saw the intraday high of $90.23 and lowest of $83.73 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 164.86, which means current price is +32.00% above from all time high which was touched on 04/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.63M shares, DXCM reached a trading volume of 4255598 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about DexCom Inc. [DXCM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DXCM shares is $99.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DXCM stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for DexCom Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2022, representing the official price target for DexCom Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $535, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on DXCM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DexCom Inc. is set at 3.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for DXCM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for DXCM in the course of the last twelve months was 168.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.30.

How has DXCM stock performed recently?

DexCom Inc. [DXCM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.77. With this latest performance, DXCM shares gained by 13.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DXCM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.57 for DexCom Inc. [DXCM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.91, while it was recorded at 85.40 for the last single week of trading, and 110.37 for the last 200 days.

DexCom Inc. [DXCM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DexCom Inc. [DXCM] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.86 and a Gross Margin at +68.63. DexCom Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.32.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.35.

DexCom Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.70.

Earnings analysis for DexCom Inc. [DXCM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DXCM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DexCom Inc. go to 31.40%.

Insider trade positions for DexCom Inc. [DXCM]

There are presently around $32,633 million, or 98.80% of DXCM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DXCM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 42,203,136, which is approximately 1.349% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 33,749,320 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.98 billion in DXCM stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $1.61 billion in DXCM stock with ownership of nearly 1% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DexCom Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 417 institutional holders increased their position in DexCom Inc. [NASDAQ:DXCM] by around 31,037,955 shares. Additionally, 434 investors decreased positions by around 33,051,269 shares, while 109 investors held positions by with 305,477,374 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 369,566,598 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DXCM stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,037,245 shares, while 140 institutional investors sold positions of 5,429,896 shares during the same period.