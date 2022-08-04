Colliers Securities lifts Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [CEMI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [NASDAQ: CEMI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 42.50% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 51.63%. The company report on July 21, 2022 that Chembio Diagnostics to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 4, 2022.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CEMI), a leading point-of-care diagnostics company focused on infectious diseases, announced today that it will release financial results for the second quarter of 2022 after the close of trading on Thursday, August 4, 2022.

The company’s management team will host a corresponding conference call beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on August 4, 2022. Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing 888-506-0062 from the US or 973-528-0011 from outside the US and providing Entry Code: 558147 or by accessing www.chembio.com/investors/calendar-of-events/. A replay of the call will be available by dialing 877-481-4010 from the US or 919-882-2331 from outside the US using passcode 45932 or by accessing www.chembio.com/investors/calendar-of-events/.

Over the last 12 months, CEMI stock dropped by -70.45%. The average equity rating for CEMI stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $31.20 million, with 30.09 million shares outstanding and 29.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 202.11K shares, CEMI stock reached a trading volume of 27167199 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [CEMI]:

Colliers Securities have made an estimate for Chembio Diagnostics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum dropped their target price from $5 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on December 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Chembio Diagnostics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7.50, while Colliers Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on CEMI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chembio Diagnostics Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for CEMI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.81.

CEMI Stock Performance Analysis:

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [CEMI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 51.63. With this latest performance, CEMI shares gained by 58.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CEMI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.41 for Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [CEMI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7144, while it was recorded at 0.7540 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0998 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Chembio Diagnostics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [CEMI] shares currently have an operating margin of -50.20 and a Gross Margin at +27.86. Chembio Diagnostics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -70.90.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -109.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.90.

Chembio Diagnostics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

CEMI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CEMI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chembio Diagnostics Inc. go to 25.00%.

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [CEMI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3 million, or 9.60% of CEMI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CEMI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,104,564, which is approximately -21.427% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 282,538 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.29 million in CEMI stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.28 million in CEMI stock with ownership of nearly -0.001% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chembio Diagnostics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [NASDAQ:CEMI] by around 143,999 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 1,303,736 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 1,297,580 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,745,315 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CEMI stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 132,032 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 358,354 shares during the same period.