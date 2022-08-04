Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] Stock trading around $37.28 per share: What’s Next?

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [NYSE: CFG] surged by $0.55 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $37.45 during the day while it closed the day at $37.28. The company report on July 27, 2022 that Citizens Financial Group Announces Prime Rate Change.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG) announced today that Citizens Bank, N.A. has raised its prime lending rate to 5.50 percent from 4.75 percent, effective Thursday, July 28, 2022.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. stock has also loss -0.13% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CFG stock has declined by -7.19% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -29.59% and lost -21.10% year-on date.

The market cap for CFG stock reached $18.17 billion, with 422.40 million shares outstanding and 419.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.12M shares, CFG reached a trading volume of 3927561 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CFG shares is $46.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CFG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Citizens Financial Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 16, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Citizens Financial Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $64 to $54, while Keefe Bruyette kept a Mkt Perform rating on CFG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citizens Financial Group Inc. is set at 1.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for CFG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 25.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for CFG in the course of the last twelve months was 12.27.

CFG stock trade performance evaluation

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.13. With this latest performance, CFG shares gained by 3.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CFG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.54 for Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.45, while it was recorded at 37.38 for the last single week of trading, and 45.16 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CFG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citizens Financial Group Inc. go to 2.12%.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $17,314 million, or 85.20% of CFG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CFG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 56,264,291, which is approximately -0.109% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 51,436,104 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.92 billion in CFG stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.05 billion in CFG stock with ownership of nearly -2.954% of the company’s market capitalization.

417 institutional holders increased their position in Citizens Financial Group Inc. [NYSE:CFG] by around 35,324,031 shares. Additionally, 384 investors decreased positions by around 30,673,617 shares, while 109 investors held positions by with 398,438,028 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 464,435,676 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CFG stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,402,483 shares, while 106 institutional investors sold positions of 4,525,803 shares during the same period.