CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX] Stock trading around $4.31 per share: What’s Next?

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [NYSE: CX] price surged by 5.90 percent to reach at $0.24. The company report on August 2, 2022 that Cemex Takes Action to Reduce Road Transportation CO2 Emissions.

CEMEX is replacing 200 diesel-powered trucks with gas-powered trucks in the Americas.

A sum of 4512883 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.50M shares. CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. shares reached a high of $4.335 and dropped to a low of $4.055 until finishing in the latest session at $4.31.

The one-year CX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 41.44. The average equity rating for CX stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CX shares is $7.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 10, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2022, representing the official price target for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $9.20 to $6, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on CX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for CX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for CX in the course of the last twelve months was 3.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

CX Stock Performance Analysis:

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.84. With this latest performance, CX shares gained by 9.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.89 for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.99, while it was recorded at 4.10 for the last single week of trading, and 5.25 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.92 and a Gross Margin at +30.81. CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.24.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.78.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

CX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. go to 33.20%.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,917 million, or 32.10% of CX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CX stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 62,334,921, which is approximately 43.928% of the company’s market cap and around 60.00% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 52,352,544 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $225.64 million in CX stocks shares; and BRANDES INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LP, currently with $134.9 million in CX stock with ownership of nearly 19.189% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 108 institutional holders increased their position in CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [NYSE:CX] by around 51,038,117 shares. Additionally, 122 investors decreased positions by around 95,398,722 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 298,278,525 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 444,715,364 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CX stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,617,678 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 36,862,642 shares during the same period.