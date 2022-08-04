Cadence Design Systems Inc. [CDNS] stock Upgrade by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $175

Cadence Design Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: CDNS] price plunged by -0.82 percent to reach at -$1.5. The company report on August 3, 2022 that Cadence Library Characterization Solution Accelerates Delivery and Enhances Quality of Arm Memory Products.

Highlights:.

Cadence Liberate MX Trio Characterization enabled Arm to reduce memory LVF characterization validation runtime by 7X.

A sum of 3267448 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.58M shares. Cadence Design Systems Inc. shares reached a high of $183.05 and dropped to a low of $176.25 until finishing in the latest session at $181.95.

The one-year CDNS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.38. The average equity rating for CDNS stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Cadence Design Systems Inc. [CDNS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CDNS shares is $194.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CDNS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Cadence Design Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Cadence Design Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $160 to $180, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on CDNS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cadence Design Systems Inc. is set at 5.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for CDNS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for CDNS in the course of the last twelve months was 43.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

CDNS Stock Performance Analysis:

Cadence Design Systems Inc. [CDNS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.02. With this latest performance, CDNS shares gained by 19.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CDNS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.15 for Cadence Design Systems Inc. [CDNS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 157.76, while it was recorded at 184.03 for the last single week of trading, and 160.83 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cadence Design Systems Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cadence Design Systems Inc. [CDNS] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.04 and a Gross Margin at +89.07. Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.29.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.70.

Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

CDNS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CDNS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cadence Design Systems Inc. go to 17.70%.

Cadence Design Systems Inc. [CDNS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $42,291 million, or 89.30% of CDNS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CDNS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 33,427,221, which is approximately 6.049% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 31,767,905 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.78 billion in CDNS stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $3.58 billion in CDNS stock with ownership of nearly 1.504% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cadence Design Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 413 institutional holders increased their position in Cadence Design Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:CDNS] by around 13,974,650 shares. Additionally, 367 investors decreased positions by around 16,059,305 shares, while 106 investors held positions by with 202,398,896 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 232,432,851 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CDNS stock had 95 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,941,409 shares, while 101 institutional investors sold positions of 1,703,334 shares during the same period.